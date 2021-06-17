Ind Vs NZ WTC Final: Ravindra Jadeja On The Cusp Of Joining Elite Club Ft. Kapil Dev

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has carved a niche for himself in the star-studded Indian lineup with his superlative performances across formats. The talented cricketer's contribution was significant in the team booking the final berth for the inaugural World Test Championship. The dynamic left-hander is in a stunning form both with bat and ball, and he has a stunning chance of joining an elite list of players in the upcoming WTC Final clash against New Zealand.

Ravindra Jadeja inches closer to significant feat

Ravindra Jadeja has emerged to be a consistent performer for the Indian cricket team in the longer format in recent years. The player has established himself as a mainstay on the Indian side and he often is the go-to bowler for captain Virat Kohli during crunch situation. Furthermore, the southpaw has also chipped in with crucial contributions with the bat lower down the order.

Having played 51 Test matches for India, Jadeja has amassed 1954 runs in the longer format. Moreover, he also has 220 wickets to his name. The left-hander is just 46 runs away from entering the 2000-run club. If the player manages to do so during the upcoming IND vs NZ WTC Final, he will be only the fifth Indian to have scored 2000 runs in Test matches while also picking up more than 200 scalps.

Former India captain Kapil Dev was the first one from the country to reach the milestone. Apart from Kapil Dev, the other Indian cricket stars who feature in the list are Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh and R Ashwin. All eyes will be on the performance of Ravindra Jadeja in the crucial encounter as he is expected to play a major role in the contest for Virat Kohli and co.

IND vs NZ WTC Final dates

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final will be played from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. A Reserve Day (June 23) has been set to ensure five full days of play. The Reserve Day will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day. Notably, there will be no additional day’s play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario.

WTC Final live streaming in India

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final is scheduled to take place from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, and the match will start at 3:30 p.m. IST for each day. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the WTC Final in India and fans can tune into the array of Star Sports channels to watch the live coverage of the Test match. The WTC Final live streaming will be carried out by the Disney+ Hotstar platform and fans can tune in through their website or app.

India squad for WTC Final

India squad for WTC Final: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav.

