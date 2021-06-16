Ind Vs NZ WTC Final: Ross Taylor Reveals Reason Behind Extending Long International Career

New Zealand's champion middle-order batsman Ross Taylor's contribution towards the success of his national team is often considered to be unparallel by many cricket fans. The right-hander has also captained the Kiwis on several occasions in the past and has also emerged to be one of the most prolific run-scorer for the country in international cricket. While the 37-year-old continues to be a key member of the Kane Williamson-led side, the veteran recently revealed the reason that propelled him to prolong his cricket career.

Ross Taylor reveals he could have returned after ICC 2019 World Cup

The talented batsman has established himself as an integral part of the New Zealand team across formats. The cricketer had made his international debut back in 2006, and since then has featured in a number of high-profile fixtures for the Blackcaps. Ahead of the much-anticipated IND vs NZ WTC Final, the seasoned campaigner in a virtual press conference admitted that he could have called it quits from the highest level if the Kiwis would have won the ICC 2019 World Cup.

The New Zealand team ended up on the losing side after a tooth and nail fight against host England in the ultimate clash of the marquee event in 2019. The loss was heartbreaking for many Kiwi players and fans alike as the Kane Williamson-led ended up on the losing side because of the boundary count rule after there was little to separate from the two teams even after a Super Over. Ross Taylor mentioned that it was disappointing to have lost the encounter against Englan at Lord's.

The cricketer pointed out that had his team won the World Cup in 2019, he would have thought of retiring from the sport. However, he stated that he was glad he did not take the call after the 50-over World Cup, otherwise, he would not have been a part of the NZ squad for WTC Final. Taylor has a chance to end his glorious career on a high note by helping his side win the first-ever ICC World Test Championship.

Ross Taylor stats in international cricket

The Ross Taylor stats make up for a staggering read. The right-handed batsman is the most prolific run-scorer for the Blackcaps in Test matches and One-Day Internationals. Taylor has amassed 8581 runs in 223 ODIs, which is most by a New Zealander in the 50-over format. Moreover, he also is the leading run-scorer for his country in Test matches. The batsman has 7379 runs to his name in 102 Tests. When it comes to the shortest format of the game, Taylor has scored 1909 runs from 102 games.

IND vs NZ WTC Final dates

The IND vs NZ WTC Final will be played from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. A Reserve Day (June 23) has been set to ensure five full days of play. The Reserve Day will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day. Notably, there will be no additional day’s play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario.

We look at some of the key matchups that could decide the #WTC21 Final

NZ squad for WTC Final

Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell (backup WK), Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling (WK), Will Young.

