IND Vs NZ WTC Final: Shane Bond Reveals Trent Boult And Rohit Sharma's Classic Banter

The New Zealand cricket team has showcased stunning form in Test match cricket during the ongoing World Test Championship. Virat Kohli and co. have an imposing challenge ahead of them as they look horns with the No.1 Test team in the world, as per the latest ICC rankings. Indian opener Rohit Sharma is expected to play a major role in the all-important contest. Mumbai Indians' bowling coach Shane Bond recently revealed how MI teammate Trent Boult would taunt the star batter during the net sessions of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021).

Shane Bond reveals Trent Boult's warning to Rohit Sharma

IPL teammates Rohit Sharma and Trent Boult will square off in the upcoming Ind vs NZ WTC Final. While the two cricketers have attained enormous success playing together for the Mumbai Indians, the dynamics are set to change when they don their national jersey. While speaking on the Star Sports Network, MI bowling coach Shane Bond recently revealed how the two would fare during IPL 2021 nets.

Bond mentioned how the Kiwi speedster would put in all the efforts and swing the ball while bowling to his MI captain. Moreover, he also pointed out that the New Zealand international would hit Sharma on the pads and then warn him about the same happening in the impending World Test Championship Final as well. The left-arm pacer bowled exceedingly well to claim six wickets in his previous Test appearance against England. The matchup between Sharma and Boult promises to enthrall fans as both look to go all guns blazing against each other.

IND vs NZ WTC Final dates

The IND vs NZ WTC Final will be played from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. A Reserve Day (June 23) has been set to ensure five full days of play. The Reserve Day will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day. Notably, there will be no additional day’s play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario.

New Zealand squad for WTC Final

Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell (backup WK), Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling (WK), Will Young.

