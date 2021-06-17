IND Vs NZ WTC Final: The Major ICC Trend That Tilts The Odds Towards Williamson And Co.

The impending World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand promises to be an exhilarating affair with two star-studded lineups vying for the ultimate championship. Both sides have showcased stunning form in the longer format by claiming sweeping victories over formidable oppositions in recent times. While a tooth-and-nail battle is expected between the two cricketing nations at Southhampton, an ICC tournament pattern suggests that the Kiwis could very well start as favourites to clinch the all-important fixture.

IND vs NZ WTC Final: ICC trend to boost Kane Williamson and co.'s confidence

The Virat Kohli-led Indian side have an imposing task ahead as they take on the in-form New Zealand side in the inaugural World Test Championship Final. While the performances of both teams have been hailed as exemplary by many cricket pundits and fans alike, the Kiwis appear to have an edge over India if we look at a significant ICC trend. The last six ICC tournaments (Men's) have had six different winners, and New Zealand can continue the trend by emerging victorious in the IND vs NZ WTC Final.

It all started when India won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. The winners of the following five ICC events were Sri Lanka (World T20, 2014), Australia (ODI World Cup, 2015), West Indies (World T20, 2016), Pakistan (Champions Trophy, 2017) and England (ODI World Cup, 2019). Interestingly, the Indian cricket team has featured in three finals of the aforementioned events, whereas New Zealand have been a part of two. The trend could continue further if the Blackcaps go over the spirited Indian side at Southampton.

IND vs NZ WTC Final dates

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final will be played from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. A Reserve Day (June 23) has been set to ensure five full days of play. The Reserve Day will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day. Notably, there will be no additional day’s play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario.

NZ squad for WTC Final

Here is the NZ squad for WTC Final that was announced recently - Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell (backup WK), Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling (WK), Will Young.

