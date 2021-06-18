IND Vs NZ WTC Final: Virat Kohli's Remarkable Stat That Could Decide Result Of The Match

The upcoming clash between India and New Zealand promises to be a blockbuster one with the two in-form teams looking to create history by winning the inaugural World Test Championship Final. Both sides have named formidable lineups for the all-important match of the season. While several cricket experts have identified a number of matchups that could be key during the impending encounter, a Virat Kohli stat also could also have an impact on the Indian cricket team's fortunes.

WTC Final 2021: The importance of winning the toss for Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has emerged to be one of the most successful captains of the Indian cricket team over the years. The team has thrived under his guidance, and the champion cricketer has led his men from the front with superlative performances of his own. The 32-year-old has a significant chance of winning his first ICC event (senior-level) as a skipper by trumping the Kiwis in the final of the World Test Championship at Southampton.

The star batter has captained India in five Test matches against the Blackcaps so far. While the Indian team had white-washed New Zealand in a three-match Test series at home in 2016, Virat Kohli and co. were outplayed in the longer format when they toured New Zealand in 2020. Interestingly, Kohli has won three tosses against the Kiwis in Tests, and India have gone on to register victories in all three of them.

On the other hand, they faced defeats in both of the other two fixtures. It remains to be seen if the trend continues even after the IND vs NZ WTC Final. Here are the details regarding WTC Final date and time along with India squad for WTC Final -

WTC Final date and time

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final will be played from June 18-22 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, and the match will start at 3:30 p.m. IST for each day. A Reserve Day (June 23) has been set to ensure five full days of play. The Reserve Day will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day. Notably, there will be no additional day’s play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario.

WTC Final live streaming

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the WTC Final in India and fans can tune into the array of Star Sports channels to watch the live coverage of the Test match. The WTC Final live streaming will be carried out by the Disney+ Hotstar platform and fans can tune in through their website or app. For the live scores and updates of the IND vs NZ WTC Final, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the two participating teams.

India squad for WTC Final

Image source: AP