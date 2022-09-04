IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022 Highlights: Pakistan Win Nail-biting Thriller By 5 Wickets

Quick links:
Image: PCB
After an innings-stabilizing knock from Mohammad Rizwan, Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah finished the chase for Pakistan to win the match against India by 5 wickets.
Arshdeep Singh dismissed Asif Ali in the final over Pakistan needing 2 off 3 balls. Pakistan are currently 180-5 in 19.4 overs. They still need 2 off 2 balls to win the match.
Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah with their power-hitting have taken Pakistan closer to the target. Pakistan now need 7 off 6 balls to win the match.
Arshdeep Singh has dropped a simple catch off Ravi Bishnoi's bowling. He dropped Asif for zero runs. Pakistan are 152-4 in 17.3 overs.
Hardik Pandya has dismissed Mohammad Rizwan for 71 off 51 balls. Pakistan 147-4 in 16.5 overs.
Rohit Sharma brought in Bhuvneshwar Kumar to pick a wicket and he got India the wicket they needed. Bhuvneshwar dismissed Mohammad Nawaz for 42 off 20 balls.
Mohammad Rizwan has reached his half-century with Pakistan chasing a 182-run target. Pakistan still need 77 off 44 balls.
Pakistan have scored 86 runs for the loss of two wickets after the end of 11 overs. Mohammad Rizwan is still intact in the middle. Pakistan need 92 runs in 53 balls to win the game.
Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Fakhar Zaman for 15 off 18 balls. Pakistan are 63-2 in 8.4 overs. Mohammad Rizwan is still intact in the middle.
Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman have stabilized Pakistan's innings after the early dismissal of Babar Azam. Rizwan is batting at 32 off 23 balls and Zaman at 10 off 15 balls. Pakistan are 57-1 in 8 overs.
Ravi Bishnoi finds the breakthrough for India by dismissing Pakistan captain Babar Azam for just 14 runs. At the end of 3.4 overs, Pakistan have scored 22 runs for the loss of one wicket.
At the end of three overs, Pakistan have scored 19 runs for the loss of no wickets.
At the end of 20 overs, Team India have smacked 181 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Former captain Virat Kohli ended as the side's highest scorer with 60 runs off 40 deliveries. Meanwhile, Shadab Khan was the pick amongst the Pakistani bowlers as he ended with figures of 2/31.
After scoring an emphatic fifty against arch-rivals Pakistan, Virat Kohli is dismissed via a run-out by Asif Ali.
Deepak Hooda has been dismissed by Naseem Shah for 16 off 14 balls. India are batting at 168-6 in 18.4 overs.
Virat Kohli scored his second consecutive half-century at the ongoing Asia Cup against Pakistan. Kohli is still intact in the middle with India batting at 165-5 in 18 overs.
Mohammad Hasnain has dismissed Hardik Pandya for a duck. India are 131-5 in 14.1 overs. Virat Kohli is still intact at 40 off 28 balls.
Rishabh Pant has been dismissed by Shadab Khan for 14 off 12 balls. India are currently batting at 126-4 in 13.5 overs.
Suryakumar Yadav has been dismissed by Mohammad Nawaz for 13 off 10 balls. India are currently batting at 91-3 in 9.4 overs.
Virat Kohli has scored his first boundary of the match off Shadab Khan's bowling in the 7th over. India are currently batting at 71-2 in 7 overs.
KL Rahul has been dismissed by Shadab Khan for 28 off 20 balls. India are currently batting at 62-2 in 6.1 overs.
India dominated Pakistan bowlers in the first powerplay, scoring 62 runs for the loss of just 1 wicket. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul scored at a high strike rate to put India in the driving seat.
Rohit Sharma has been dismissed by Haris Rauf for 28 off 15 balls. Khushdil Shah took the catch to send Rohit back to the pavilion. India are 54-1 in 5.1 overs.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam has brought in Mohammad Nawaz to replace Naseem Shah in the bowling attack. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have dominated the fast bowlers so far.
After a blistering start from captain Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul also seems to have found his rhythm in the middle. After nine deliveries, Rahul has smacked 16 runs to help increase Team India's score to 34 runs for the loss of no wicket after three overs.
Rohit Sharma has gotten India off to a terrific start as he smacked Naseem Shah for a six and a four in the first over. At the end of the first over, the Men in Blue have scored 11 runs for the loss of no wickets.
Naseem Shah is opening the bowling for Pakistan, while captain Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are opening the batting for Team India.
Team India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah
After losing the toss, Team India captain Rohit Sharma said, "We would have bowled first, but now we need to play freely and assess a good score on this pitch. Momentum counts in this format, you've to be on the money from the start, not worry about external pressures. Injury is something we can't control, Jadeja has been ruled out and he's back home. It was a headache to select the playing XI - Hardik comes back. Deepak Hooda gets a game and so does Ravi Bishnoi."
After winning the toss, Pakistan captain Babar Azam said, "We will bowl first. The dew could be a factor, that's the reason we're bowling first. We had a lot of positives from the last match against India. The message is to play positively - one change for us with Hasnain coming in."