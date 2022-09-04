IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022 Live Score: Pakistan Elect To Field; Karthik Misses Out

Quick links:
Image: BCCI
After losing the toss, Team India captain Rohit Sharma said, "We would have bowled first, but now we need to play freely and assess a good score on this pitch. Momentum counts in this format, you've to be on the money from the start, not worry about external pressures. Injury is something we can't control, Jadeja has been ruled out and he's back home. It was a headache to select the playing XI - Hardik comes back. Deepak Hooda gets a game and so does Ravi Bishnoi."
After winning the toss, Pakistan captain Babar Azam said, "We will bowl first. The dew could be a factor, that's the reason we're bowling first. We had a lot of positives from the last match against India. The message is to play positively - one change for us with Hasnain coming in."
Ahead of the high-octane clash between the two arch-rivals, here is a look at our IND vs PAK Dream11 prediction.
With Ravindra Jadeja having been sidelined due to injury and Axar Patel having been named as his replacement, it will be interesting to see if the 28-year-old would also take his place in the playing 11.
Team India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani
Team India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani
Fans wondering how to watch Asia Cup 2022 live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the India vs Pakistan live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app.