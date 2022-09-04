IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022 Live Score: Pakistan Elect To Field; Karthik Misses Out

After losing the toss, Team India captain Rohit Sharma said, "We would have bowled first, but now we need to play freely and assess a good score on this pitch. Momentum counts in this format, you've to be on the money from the start, not worry about external pressures. Injury is something we can't control, Jadeja has been ruled out and he's back home. It was a headache to select the playing XI - Hardik comes back. Deepak Hooda gets a game and so does Ravi Bishnoi."