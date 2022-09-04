IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4: Who Will Replace Ravindra Jadeja In India's Playing XI?

Team India's Asia Cup 2022 campaign got off to a brilliant start having topped the league stage campaign winning both their matches against Pakistan and Hong Kong. The stakes are now even higher as Rohit Sharma and Co. will look to battle the likes of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 stage with the top two teams making it through the final.

Ahead of the first match of the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 round, India was given a major blow with star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja ruled out due to injury. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in its official statement stated that Jadeja has suffered an injury to his right knee and is under the supervision of the medical team.

Axar Patel, who was initially named as a standby, is set to join the team in Dubai very soon, according to the BCCI. While there is no clarity whether Axar Patel will play in the India vs Pakistan Super 4 fixture, it will be a huge task for Team India to replace a player of Jadeja's calibre. Here are three players who can take Jadeja's place from the current squad.

1) Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda looks to be a like-for-like replacement for Jadeja in the Indian team and has made an incredible start to his international T20I career. Hooda has already scored a century in the T20I match against Ireland in June this year. His versatility in playing anywhere up in the batting order along with his spin prowess make him an automatic choice.

2) Ravichandran Ashwin

With Jadeja no longer part of the squad, veteran off-spinner spinner Ravichandran Ashwin could have a much-needed exposure during India vs Pakistan Super 4 match to join Yuzvendra Chahal in the spin squad. Ashwin, during IPL, has proven his worth as a batsman which could come in handy when the team is in need of runs.

3) Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's entry into the team looks likely as he could offer left-hander option to the team. Dinesh Karthik was picked ahead of him against Pakistan in the tournament opener and only got a chance to play when Hardik Pandya was rested against Hong Kong. With Pandya coming back and India in need of tackle, left-handed bowlers Pant could be included in the playing XI at the cost of a bowling option.

India vs Pakistan playing XI

India probabale playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, R Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pakistan probabale playing XI

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain