IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: Team India Encourages Virat Kohli Ahead Of 100th T20I- WATCH

Team India players have wished Virat Kohli to do well in his 100th T20 International that he will play against Pakistan at the ongoing Asia Cup on Sunday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on its official Twitter handle, where players including the current captain Rohit Sharma can be seen wishing Kohli well before his 100th T20I appearance.

Team India wishes Virat Kohli

Kohli is all set to become the first Indian cricketer to play 100 matches in all three formats. Ross Taylor of New Zealand is the only player in the world to have achieved the feat for his country. Kohli will also become the second Indian player after Rohit Sharma to play 100 or more T20 Internationals for the country. Here's the video of Indian players wishing Kohli ahead of his landmark T20 game.

Wishes galore for @imVkohli ahead of his 100th T20I for #TeamIndia.



Kohli has played a total of 99 T20Is and has scored 3308 runs at an average of 50.12 and with a strike rate of 137.66. The right-handed batter has not scored a T20I century in his career so far, although, he has smashed five centuries in the IPL. Kohli has 30 half-centuries in T20Is for India, including 299 boundaries and 93 maximums.

Kohli will also look to regain his form during the match against Pakistan. The Delhi-born cricketer has not been in the best of form for the past couple of years. Kohli has not scored a century in any format of the game since reaching the three-digit mark in a pink ball Test match against Bangladesh in 2019. As a result of his declining form, Kohli's averages in all three formats have taken a significant hit.

Asia Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan

The highly-anticipated match between India and Pakistan is slated to begin in a while. The news from the Dubai International Stadium is that India have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Dinesh Karthik has been brought in place of Rishabh Pant in the playing XI for tonight's game.

Team India's playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

