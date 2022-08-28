Last Updated:

IND Vs PAK Asia Cup History In Numbers: Key Stats, Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most Centuries

Ahead of the IND vs PAK match, here's a look at the highest run-scorers, wicket-takers, and other key stats on the India vs Pakistan rivalry in the Asia Cup.

Asia Cup

Image: BCCI


Cricket fans around the globe are up for a treat on Sunday, as India and Pakistan resume their long-running rivalry at the Asia Cup 2022. Defending champions India are the most successful side in the history of the tournament with a whopping total of seven titles to their name. On the other hand, Pakistan are the 2nd best team in the Asia Cup with two title wins so far.

The lack of bilateral series action between both teams make India vs Pakistan match in international tournaments, an unmissable opportunity to see their favourite stars in action. It should be noted that India suffered a 10-wicket loss at the hands of Pakistan in their previous clash during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. Meanwhile, the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup is being played in the T20I format, which serves as a preparation for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. 

While India looks to defeat Pakistan, in pursuit of their record-breaking 8th Asia Cup title, here’s a closer look at India vs Pakistan rivalry in Asia Cup.

India vs Pakistan: Key Stats

Head-to-head stats in Asia Cup-

Both teams have played 14 games against each other previously in the coveted event. India dominates the head-to-head stats against Pakistan with 14 wins and five defeats, while one of the games ended in a no result. 

  • India’s highest total vs Pakistan in Asia Cup- 330/4 (ODI format) in 2012
  • Pakistan’s highest total vs India in Asia Cup- 329/6 (ODI format) in 2012
  • India’s lowest total vs Pakistan in Asia Cup- 169/10 (ODI format) in 1995
  • Pakistan’s lowest total vs India in Asia Cup- 83/10 (T20I format) in 2016

India vs Pakistan: Highest run-scorers in Asia Cup

Shoaib Malik leads the run-scoring charts for Pakistan in Asia Cup against India with a total of 432 runs in six innings. He scored the highest knock of 143 runs while averaging 86.40 overall. Malik’s tally of two centuries against India places him at the top of the list of players with the most hundreds in India vs Pakistan, head-to-head clashes in the Asia Cup.

Rohit Sharma stands 2nd in the list of highest run-scorers in head-to-head Asia Cup matches between India and Pakistan with a total of 367 runs in eight innings. He has the best knock of 111* runs, alongside four half-centuries. Virat Kohli has scored 255 runs against Pakistan in Asia Cup with the highest knock of 183* runs.

India vs Pakistan: Highest wicket-takers in Asia Cup

Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal leads Pakistan’s wicket-taking tally against India in Asia Cup with 8 wickets in four innings. This includes his best effort of 3/40. Legendary Indian spinner Anil Kumble took seven wickets in three innings against Pakistan in the Asia Cup

