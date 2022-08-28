IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: Karthik Or Hooda - Who Could Be Picked Ahead Of Whom For No. 6 Spot?

The cricketing world is set for the big-ticket clash between India and Pakistan at the ongoing Asia Cup on Sunday. The arch-rivals will lock horns against each other at the Dubai International Stadium at 7:30 p.m. IST. Ahead of the highly-anticipated encounter, let's take a look at who all might have the chance to feature in Team India's playing XI.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are expected to open the batting for India. Virat Kohli, who has returned after a one-month break, is likely to bat at his usual number three position. Suryakumar Yadav could get a chance to bat at the number four position, followed by Hardik Pandya at number five. Both Yadav and Pandya are in great touch with the bat and could come in to bat early on in the innings. Pandya will also provide that extra bowling option to the skipper.

Karthik or Hooda for the No. 6 position?

One of the spots that will be up for grabs in the Indian lineup is the number six position. Among the choices available to Rohit Sharma and the team management are Dinesh Karthik and Deepak Hooda. It is unlikely that either of the two players will get a chance to be included in the starting XI for the game. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is expected to start at the number six position against Pakistan. However, he could also be considered for the No 5 position too, as he had come in ahead of Pandya at No 4 during the West Indies series. It's unlikely that Karthik could be drafted in place of Pant, and that could happen only if the team management opts for the former for quick runs in the death overs, like he showed with the 41* off 19 balls in the WI series.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja is expected to bat at the number seven position and might also help the team with his spin bowling, depending on the situation and conditions. Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will spearhead the pace attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Yuzvendra Chahal is expected to lead the spin bowling for India. Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan are the other two pacers who might get a chance against Pakistan.

Team India's predicted XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.