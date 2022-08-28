Veteran Indian batter Gautam Gambhir and Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram have expressed their unhappiness after Team India captain Rohit Sharma decided to drop Rishabh Pant from the playing 11. Dinesh Karthik was picked ahead of the 24-year-old wicketkeeper for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match on Sunday.

Gambhir unhappy with Pant being dropped

While speaking on Star Sports, Gautam Gambhir said, "I won't experiment from now on because how many games do we have… this Asia Cup? And then you've got what… five more games, six more games and then the World Cup. From now on, you want a settled Playing XI. Yes, you can have your backups as well but that is the way I would have wanted. It is a bit of a surprise because Rishabh Pant has been an X-factor."

Speaking of the decision, the 40-year-old added, "You need a left-handed in the middle order. India has a lot of right-handers there, which is one-dimensional. And he has done reasonably well. He can be someone who can open the game for you and he can be a floater as well. A bit surprising but I hope it is not long-term. I will still back Rishabh Pant ahead of Dinesh Karthik. It's a massive surprise."

Wasim Akram concurred with the former Indian opener's remarks by adding, "I agree with him. That is a big call. He is one of the most phenomenal players, a modern top player. The way he bats, he is the future of Indian cricket. He is the future. Obviously, the World Cup is coming up but they have different planning." Meanwhile, speaking of the team's decision at the toss, Rohit Sharma said, "It was a tough call we had to take between playing Dinesh and Rishabh. Rishabh sadly misses out."

Asia Cup: India vs Pakistan playing 11

Team India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani