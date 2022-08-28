IND Vs PAK: India's Best Performers Against Pakistan From Present Asia Cup 2022 Squad

India and Pakistan are all set to lock horns against each other in their opening encounter of the ongoing Asia Cup on Sunday. The match is scheduled to take place at Dubai International Stadium at 7:30 p.m. IST. Both teams will be eager to register a win in tonight's game in order to start their Asia Cup campaign on a high note. Ahead of the big-ticket clash, let's take a look at who from the current Indian squad are the best performers against Pakistan.

India vs Pakistan: IND's best performers

Virat Kohli: He is right on the top of the chart when it comes to performing against Pakistan. Kohli has only played in multi-nation tournaments against Pakistan but his statistics against the Men in Green are as good as any other team he has played against. In terms of Kohli's T20I record against the arch-rivals, he has played seven matches and has scored 311 runs at an average of 77.75 and strike rate of 118.25.

Rohit Sharma: He is also among the top performers from the current Indian side against Pakistan. The one knock that comes into the mind while thinking of Rohit's performance against Pakistan is his century during the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Rohit led from the front to help India win the game.

Hardik Pandya: Another Indian player who is in the list of the top performers against Pakistan is Hardik Pandya. During the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, Pandya played a brilliant knock of 76 off 43 balls with the bat and almost pulled India out of a losing position against Pakistan.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Ravindra Jadeja are among the bowlers from the current Indian squad who have performed well against Pakistan. Bhuvneshwar made his international debut against Pakistan in 2012 and picked three wickets in the game. Chahal, on the other hand, has played only three matches against Pakistan and has picked two wickets. Jadeja has played 14 matches against Pakistan across formats and has scored 131 runs and picked 14 wickets.

Asia Cup 2022: Full squads

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Pakistan's squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (Captain), Shadab Khan (Vice-Captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

