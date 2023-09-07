IND Vs PAK: Rahul Dravid Has Intense Talk With Suryakumar Yadav During India's Practice

The Indian cricket team is currently plying its trade in the Asia Cup 2023, where they have qualified for the Super 4 stage alongside Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. India's next match in the tournament is scheduled for September 10 against arch-rivals Pakistan at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. On Thursday, the Indian players took part in a practice session at an indoor facility, where head coach Rahul Dravid was seen having an intense chat with Suryakumar Yadav.

3 things you need to know

India played their opening match against Pakistan but it ended in a draw

India won thier next match against Nepal and qualified for Super Fours

India will play three games in Super 4 stage to fight for a place in the final

Dravid engages in intense talk with SKY ahead of Asia Cup Super 4

Indian head coach Rahul Dravid was seen having a chat with Suryakumar Yadav during a practice spell on Thursday. The BCCI's official social media handle on X (formerly Twitter) shared a few pictures, where players could be seen engaged in a fierce training session.

One of the photos shows Dravid having a chat with Suryakumar Yadav, probably giving him some tips on how to bat in longer formats. Suryakumar Yadav boasts a forgettable record in 50-over cricket and these tips might come-in handy when and if he is picked to play for India in the format.

Suryakumar Yadav is part of India's World Cup squad that will look to win the trophy at home later this year. The Mumbai Indians player was also picked in the ongoing Asia Cup squad but he is yet to get gametime in the competition.

#TeamIndia had an indoor nets session at the NCC in Colombo today. 📸 #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/UhkB64L2Wp — BCCI (@BCCI) September 7, 2023

Meanwhile, the post also shows Shubman Gill taking some tips from batting coach Vikram Rathour. KL Rahul was also seen practicing in the nets for the first time in the competition. He joined the Indian team in Sri Lanka on Wednesday following a fitness clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Image: X/BCCI