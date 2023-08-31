IND Vs PAK: Virat Kohli Might Be The Only Answer To India's 4-year-long Batting Order Woes

IND vs. PAK: Rohit Sharma and Co. are all set to take on their arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. The last time both India and Pakistan faced each other in a fifty-over game was in the 2019 ODI World Cup and since then, they have met at only two T20 World Cups and the previous edition of Asia Cup which followed the same format. The current edition of the Asia Cup is being looked at as a preparatory tournament for the upcoming ODI World Cup and India will try and test their strongest XI before the biggest cricketing carnival.

Slightly ahead of the Asian championship, India head coach Rahul Dravid made it very clear that India's first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul will miss the initial two games of the tournament as he has picked up an injury. This certainly is a massive setback for the Indian team considering the magnitude of the Pakistan team. For sometime now, KL Rahul has been looked upon as a middle-order batsman who usually plays the role of a floater, but the niggle that he has picked up ahead of the Asia Cup calls for some desperate measures that might force the Indian contingency to shuffle their batsmen

Ishan Kishan or Shubman Gill? India's headache around their second opener

(Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill during IND vs WI ODI series 2023 / Image: Associated Press)

India have been pretty mediocre as far as identifying their number 4 batsman goes. This was one of the vital reasons for them being knocked out of the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup. Four years later, the 'Men in Blue' still find themselves in murky waters and the injury to KL Rahul has made matters even worse. KL Rahul missing the initial two games for India opens up a chance for Ishan Kishan who already has an ODI double-century to his name which he scored in December 2022. The Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batsman who also goes by the name 'pocket dynamo' is predominantly an opening batsman and can take on the opposition with the fielding restrictions in place.

Kishan's expertise in opening the innings creates a problem for Virat Kohli's anticipated heir, Shubman Gill, the flamboyant batsman who has cemented his place as an opening batsman and has been nothing short of stellar in 2023. Gill was India's specialist opener across formats before the India vs. West Indies Test series that was played before the Asia Cup but with Yashasvi Jaiswal debuting, Gill was demoted to the number 3 spot and this approach might be well followed in the Asia Cup too with Kishan opening with Gill to follow

Virat Kohli to India's rescue

(Virat Kohli during IND vs AUS ODI series in 2023 / Image: BCCI)

If India happen to open with Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan with Gill to bat at number 3, it leaves no option for Virat Kohli other than batting at number 4. This is an important spot in the fifty-over format and a batsman of Virat Kohli's calibre might give India some respite and strengthen their middle order. Interestingly, Gill and Virat are both anchor batsmen and can easily dictate terms and rotate strikes during the middle overs (20-40). But to execute this, the Indian coach, the Indian captain, and the Indian team management will have to be brave and will have to take a chance. This certainly seems like a viable option and can benefit India by keeping the World Cup in mind.

Predicting India's playing XI against Pakistan

(The Indian team during the IND vs AUS ODI series / Image: BCCI)

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah