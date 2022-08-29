IND Vs PAK: Virat Kohli's Cracking Straight Drive Floors Rohit Sharma At Non-striker's End

Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja's vital knocks combined with an all-round effort from Hardik Pandya saw India seal the opener against arch-rivals Pakistan by 5 wickets and with only two balls to spare. Chasing only 148 runs, both Kohli and Jadeja top-scored for the team with 35 runs each, while Hardik Pandya played the role of a perfect finisher with a mammoth six. Kohli's 35-run innings also witnessed Team India skipper Rohit Sharma falling to the ground after one of his shots hit him.

Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli smashes skipper's hand at non-striker's end

The incident happened during the second ball of the seventh over in the high-octane IND vs PAK duel. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam had brought in leg-spinner Shadab Khan into the attack as a mighty Kohli stepped out and hit the ball straight at the non-striker's end. The ball, however, hit Rohit Sharma, who was at the non striker's end, despite his attempts to move out of the way as it later deflected to long-on. The Indian skipper quickly got up and completed the single.



India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 match highlights

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first on Sunday. Bhuvneshwar Kumar almost gave India the first breakthrough by trapping Mohammad Rizwan in front of stumps. However, the decision was overturned by DRS. The experienced Indian pacer did give India the upper hand by getting the wicket of Babar Azam via a short delivery. Fakhar Zaman's stay at the crease was short-lived as he nicked a delivery from Avesh Khan to Dinesh Karthik as India held the advantage in the powerplay.

Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed held the innings together and stitched together a good partnership, but Hardik Pandya's three-wicket burst brought India back into the game. Pandya first had Iftikhar caught behind with a sharp bouncer followed by wickets of Mohamad Rizwan and Khushdil Shah leaving Pakistan in trouble at 97/5. Haris Rauf and Shahnawaz Dahani scored 33 runs in the last three overs to help Pakistan post a fighting total of 147 on board.

India lost KL Rahul for a golden duck with Nasser Shah getting rid of the opener. Virat Kohli survived a dropped catch and went onto cash on the chance as his partnership with Rohit started to look good. Mohammad Nawaz gave Pakistan the edge with the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Suryakumar Yadav failed to do serious damage after being dismissed early as Pakistan bowlers applied pressure on the Indian batting lineup.

With 59 needed off 34 balls, Pandya and Jadeja got India back into the game with a vital partnership. Jadeja, smashed a four and a six off the 18th over bowled by Naseem Shah. Pandya turned the match around with three fours in the penultimate over to leave India with just seven to win off the final over. Nawaz did dismiss Jadeja in the first ball of the final over, but Pandya sealed the match with a six off the fourth ball.