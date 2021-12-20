IND Vs SA: 1st Test At Centurion Reportedly Set To Be Played Behind Closed Doors

The upcoming first Test match between India and South Africa will reportedly be played behind closed doors due to the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases amid the Omicron threat. According to reports, Cricket South Africa (CSA) is awaiting orders from the government regarding crowds being in attendance for the Test match.

The SuperSport Park, where the first Test between India and South Africa is scheduled to be played, is yet to put the tickets out for sale, suggesting there would be no crowd for the Centurion Test.

Meanwhile, the official Twitter handle of Imperial Wanderers Stadium, where the second Test match is slated to be held, informed that no announcement has been made with regards to the sale of tickets for the Test match in Johannesburg. It further added that it is not clear at this point as to whether fans would be allowed to watch the 2nd Test match between India and South Africa live at the stadium.

🎟 Announcement 🎟



Please note, no announcement has been made regarding ticket sales for the upcoming Test match at the #ImperialWanderers Stadium between 🇿🇦 and 🇮🇳.



At this point, it isn’t clear if fans will be allowed. We will make further announcements in due course. pic.twitter.com/bI11Y4zh7Z — Imperial Wanderers Stadium (@WanderersZA) December 17, 2021

Team India begin preparations

Meanwhile, the Virat Kohli-led team arrived in South Africa this week and have already begun training for the first challenge starting December 26. Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel are among the prominent players who have been left out of India's squad for the trip to South Africa due to injury concerns. India have never won a Test series in South Africa, and Kohli's men will be hoping to change that this time around.

India's squad for South Africa series

India’s Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj

Tests:

1st Test: 26-30 December, Centurion

2nd test: 3-7 January, Johannesburg

3rd Test: 11-15 January, Cape Town

ODIs:

1st ODI: 19 January, Paarl

2nd ODI: 21 January, Paarl

3rd ODI: 23 January, Cape Town

Image: BCCI/Twitter