IND Vs SA, 1st Test: Why Did South African Players Wear Black Armbands On Boxing Day?

The India vs South Africa 1st Cricket Test got underway on Sunday, December 26 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion with India currently in control after Day 1. After being asked to bat first Team India ended the day at 272/3 with KL Rahul unbeaten on 122 while Mayank Agarwal scored 60 runs.

Day 1 of the IND vs SA 1st Test also witnessed South Africa cricketers wearing black armbands following the demise of archbishop of South Africa, Desmond Tutu on December 26, 2021.

IND vs SA 1st Test: South Africa team wear arm black band on Day 1

The South Africa team wore black armbands as a mark of respect for the person who played a key role in abolishing apartheid in South Africa. He was awarded the Nobel peace prize in the year 1984. Tutu had fought for the oppressed throughout his life.

Recap of India vs South Africa 1st Test

Virat Kohli started the tour by winning the toss and decided to bat first. The toss win was his 30th as the Test skipper of India and surpassed Azharuddin who had won the toss on 29 occasions while leading India in a total of 47 Test matches. The decision to bat first paid rich dividends with openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal sharing a century stand for the opening wicket. The openers added a grand total of 117 runs for the opening stand from 244 balls before Mayank Agarwal was dismissed by Lungi Ngidi for 60 runs in the 41st over of the match.

Cheteshwar Pujara's poor form with the bat continues as he went back to the pavilion on a golden duck. After Pujara's dismissal, KLRahul added 43 individual runs during his 82-run stand with skipper Virat Kohli. Kohli became the third scalp of the day for the South Africa cricket team after being dismissed for 35 runs by Lungi Ngidi. After Kohli's dismissal, Rahul was joined by Ajinkya Rahane who ended the day on 40 runs off 81 balls, KL Rahul reached his century off 218 balls, by hitting a boundary. For South Africa Lungi Ngidi was the pick of the bowlers picking up 3 wickets for 45 runs off 17 overs.