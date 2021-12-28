IND Vs SA, 1st Test: Will Rain Affect Day 3 Play In Centurion? Here's What Forecast Shows

There was no on-field action on Day 2 of the India vs South Africa 1st Test with overnight shower and intermittent rain during the first two sessions of Day 2, not allowing the play to start. The umpires finally had to call off the day's play and now the question remains whether there will be any cricketing action on Day 3.

India vs South Africa Centurion weather update

There is some good news for the fans as they could get to watch an entire day of cricket in Centurion, South Africa, thanks to the clear weather. According to AccuWeather, the weather will remain mostly sunny, pleasant and warm throughout. While there will be slight cloud cover in the afternoon but rain will not play spoilsport.

The first official inspection was scheduled for 3 p.m. IST, but 15 minutes before the umpires could walk out, the rain started to come down again, pushing the inspection further. The 2nd inspection was due at 4.14 p.m. IST, but umpires were not able to carry out the inspection. The rain started to increase at Centurion and it was not long before the umpires decided to call off the play on Day 2 around 6.30 p.m. IST.

India in control of Centurion Test

Day 1 of the India vs South Africa 1st Test belonged to the visiting team despite some fightback shown by the home team. India were strongly placed at 272-3 after 90 overs, with KL Rahul scoring an unbeaten century. The Indian Test vice-captain remained unbeaten on 122 off 248 balls, scoring 17 boundaries and one six. Mayank Agarwal played well to score 60 off 123 deliveries before being dismissed by Lungi Ngidi.

Skipper Virat Kohli once again failed to convert his start into a big innings, as he got out on 35 off 94 balls. Former vice-captain of the Test team Ajinkya Rahane stayed unbeaten on 40 off 81 balls, with the help of 8 boundaries. For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi had the best figures of the day as picked up all three Indian wickets on the first day of the Test match.