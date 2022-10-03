IND Vs SA 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma Forced To Leave The Match Midway, Here's What Happened

Team India on Sunday took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series after beating South Africa by 16 runs in Guwahati. The series was India's first-ever bilateral series win at home over South Africa. In the previous three series played in India, South Africa had won once, while the remaining two series were drawn. The high-scoring encounter witnessed a total of 458 runs scored between both teams. Apart from the boundaries and sixes, the match also witnessed an incident where Team India skipper Rohit Sharma had to leave the field midway through the South African innings.

IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma walks off the field with a bloodied nose

The incident occurred in the 12th over of the South Africa innings when Rohit Sharma had to walk back to the pavilion for a different reason. The team India skipper was seen wiping blood from his nose due to high humidity during the match in Guwahati. The 35-year-old initially used the towel to stop the blood, but eventually returned to the dugout to attain proper medical attention in the dressing room.

Dedication 🙌

Rohit sharma kept giving instructions even after nose bleeding#INDvSA #RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/wtnuPZwHiI — crickaddict45 (@crickaddict45) October 2, 2022



India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match highlights

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and chose to bowl first, however, the decision backfired with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul smashing the opposition to all parts of the ground. The opening pair had put up 96 runs for the first wicket before Rohit Sharma was dismissed by KeshavMaharaj for 43 runs. South Africa struck yet again trapping KL Rahul in front of the wicket after he had scored 57 runs. Despite losing both the openers, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav continued the onslaught before Suryakumar was run out for 61 runs of 22 balls. Virat Kohli fell short of half-century staying unbeaten on 49 runs. Team India finished their innings at 237/3 in 20 overs.

Chasing such a big total, the Proteas lost Temba Bavuma and Rilee Rossouw with Arshdeep Singh dismissing both the batsmen. Aiden Markram played some big shots before being dismissed for 33 off 19 balls by Axar Patel. David Miller slammed an unbeaten 106(47), while Quinton de Kock smashed an unbeaten 69 off 48 balls. South Africa eventually managed 221-3 in 20 overs.