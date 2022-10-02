IND Vs SA 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Could Join Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma In Elite List

Team India will look to pocket the T20I series against South Africa when they take on Proteas in Guwahati on Sunday, October 2. The hosts beat the visiting Proteas team by 8 wickets in the 1st T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. With just two matches left before heading for the T20 World Cup in Australia, Team India batsman Suryakumar Yadav will have the chance to achieve a major milestone during IND vs SA 2nd T20I at Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav set to achieve major landmark

Suryakumar Yadav became India's highest run scorer in a calendar year breaking Shikhar Dhawan's record in the India vs South Africa 1st T20I. However, that is not all, if the right-handed batsman manages to score 24 runs, he is set to join the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in the 1000-run club. Currently, Suryakumar has 976 runs in 32 T20Is. Team India skipper Rohit Sharma tops the list with 3,694 runs in 140 matches. Virat Kohli is second having scored 3663 runs in 108 matches. The other Indians to have reached the landmark are KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya.

Suryakumar Yadav registers the most 50+ knocks for India

Suryakumar Yadav has cemented his place in India's T20I squad thanks to his fearless batting display. His 360-degree batting has earned praises from fans, teammates and pundits. Ahead of the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I, Suryakumar was able to break records of former cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir.

The 32-year-old has scored 976 runs so far in 30 innings at a strike rate of 173.35. In the process, Suryakumar has hit one century and eight half-centuries, which places him above Yuvraj and Gambhir in the list of players to register the most 50+ knocks for India in the shortest format of the game. While Suryakumar’s tally is at 9, Yuvraj and Gambhir hit eight and seven 50+ knocks in their T20 careers respectively. The two former cricketers had scored the 50+ knocks in 58 and 37 games respectively.