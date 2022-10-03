IND Vs SA 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Matches KL Rahul's Feat, Breaks Multiple Records

Team India registered a T20I series win over South Africa in the fourth attempt after a 16-run win in Guwahati on Sunday, October 2nd. South Africa's bowling attack was taken to the cleaners by the top four Indian batsmen after Temba Bvuma won the toss and chose to field. After some fireworks from Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul at the top, Suryakumar Yadav unleashed the beast mode ripping apart the South African bowling attack. The middle-order batsman also achieved numerous milestones during his record-breaking innings.

IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav joins Virat Kohli and KL Rahul in the elite list

The Mumbai cricketer smashed 61 runs off just 22 balls making it his ninth half-century and the third consecutive one in the shortest format of the game. By virtue of the half-century, Suryakumar Yadav became the third-fastest Indian to complete 1,000 T20I runs. He achieved the feat in 31 T20I innings, while the same feat was achieved by Virat Kohli and KL Rahul in 27 and 29 T20I innings, respectively.

Milestone 🚨 - @surya_14kumar becomes the fastest batter to get to 1000 T20I runs in terms of balls (573) faced.#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/iaFgAX8awu — BCCI (@BCCI) October 2, 2022

Not only Kohli and Rahul, but Suryakumar Yadav broke Glenn Maxwell's record of reaching the landmark in terms of balls played. The 32-year-old reached 1,000 T20I runs in 573 balls, while Australia's Glenn Maxwell had reached the landmark in 604 balls. SKY raced to his half-century in 18 deliveries, which became the joint-second-fastest by an Indian in the format, along with KL Rahul. Currently, the record is being held by former cricketer Yuvraj Singh who smashed the fastest-ever T20I half-century in just 12 balls against England in the 2007 T20 World Cup.

India vs South Africa series: Men in Blue unlock various records

Before registering the maiden series victory, Team India had suffered defeat back in 2015. The series in 2019 and the most recent in June ended in 1-1 and 2-2 scorelines. The men in blue are yet to lose a single T20I series at home since February 2019. India has now registered eight back-to-back series at home to keep their unbeaten run intact. Currently, Rohit Sharma-led team are unbeaten in 11 T20I series at home, the most by a team in home conditions since Australia who held the record of eight series wins between 2006-10.