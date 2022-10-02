IND Vs SA, 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant & Others On Cusp Of Registering Big Records

India and South Africa are all set to lock horns against each other in the second T20I of their three-match series on Sunday, October 2. The game is set to start at 7:00 p.m. IST and will take place at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. India won the first game on Friday by an 8-wicket margin, giving them a 1-0 lead in the series.

India dominated the game, holding South Africa to a low score, and then easily chasing down the target to win it. South Africa will be eager to make a comeback in the second T20I in order to remain alive in the three-match contest. Let's look at the list of records that players from both sides could break in the second T20I.

India vs South Africa: Records preview

Virat Kohli is three catches away from completing 50 catches in T20 Internationals. He currently has 47 catches to his name.

Rishabh Pant is 66 runs away from completing 1,000 runs in T20 Internationals. He currently has 934 T20I runs under his belt.

Suryakumar Yadav needs 24 more runs to reach 1000 runs in T20 Internationals. He currently has 976 T20I runs to his name.

Keshav Maharaj is four wickets away from completing 200 wickets for South Africa across formats. He currently has 196 wickets (154 in Tests, 27 in ODIs, 15 in T20Is).

Lungi Ngidi is just one wicket away from completing 50 wickets in T20 Internationals. He currently has 49 T20I wickets under his belt.

Quinton de Kock is 31 runs away from completing 11,000 international runs for South Africa across formats. He currently has 10,969 runs to his name.

Reeza Hendricks is 63 runs away from completing 2,000 runs in international cricket. He currently has 1,937 international runs across formats.

David Miller needs 56 more runs to complete 2,000 runs in T20 Internationals. He currently has 1,944 T20I runs to his name.

India vs South Africa: Full squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Quinton De Kock (wicket-keeper), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj (vice-captain), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo.

Image: BCCI