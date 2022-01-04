IND Vs SA 2nd Test: Virat Kohli Comically Imitates Jasprit Bumrah, Leaves Fans In Splits

Indian captain Virat Kohli was seen impersonating pacer Jasprit Bumrah while sitting with his colleagues near the change room at the Wanderers Stadium. Kohli is presently warming up the bench after being ruled out of the second Test due to an injury. Kohli was spotted demonstrating to his teammates how Bumrah gets the ball to swing both ways in a video that has gone popular on social media. Kohli was showing how Bumrah can move the ball in both directions to Ishant Sharma and others. Commentators were heard giggling at Kohli's imitation of Bumrah's action.

Kohli was ruled out of the Johannesburg Test on the morning of the opening day. The 33-year-old has reportedly sustained an upper back spasm. Kohli is expected to recover in time for the third and final Test match in Cape Town. KL Rahul was made the stand-in captain for the second Test in absence of Kohli. The dynamic batter lead from the front as he scored a magnificent half-century to kickstart the new innings of his life. India, on the other hand, were dismissed for a low total of 202 runs.

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, India suffered a couple of early blows as the side lost Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Ajinkya Rahane even before touching the 50-run-mark. KL Rahul continued batting despite losing partners at regular intervals. He forged a crucial partnership with Hanuma Vihari before the latter was dismissed for 20 off 53 balls by Kagiso Rabada.

Rahul was dismissed by Marco Jansen right after he reached his 13th Test half-century. Jansen picked four wickets for South Africa, while Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier picked three each.

In reply, South Africa scored 35 runs for the loss of one wicket before the close of play on Day One. Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen are still intact in the middle at scores of 11 and 14 runs. Aiden Markram was dismissed LBW by Mohammed Shami early in South Africa's first innings after scoring just 7 runs. South Africa will resume batting on Day 2 at 35/1.

Image: @AartiGoelIndia/Twitter