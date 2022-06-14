India and South Africa are all set to lock horns against each other in the third of the ongoing five-match T20I series on Tuesday. The match, which will take place in Visakhapatnam, is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. IST. South Africa are currently 2-0 ahead in the five-match series, courtesy of their wins in the first two games. India, on the other hand, will look to bounce back in the third match in order to remain alive in the bilateral clash.

India vs South Africa: Live streaming details

The third T20I between India and South Africa will be live broadcast on Star Sports Network. The live coverage will be available on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. For online audiences in India, live streaming of the match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India vs South Africa: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keepers: Heinrich Klaasen, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik

Batters: David Miller, Temba Bavuma, Ishan Kishan (c)

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorious, Hardik Pandya (vc)

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kagiso Rabada

India vs South Africa: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keepers: Heinrich Klaasen, Rishabh Pant

Batters: David Miller (c), Temba Bavuma (vc), Ishan Kishan

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius, Hardik Pandya, Wayne Parnell

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kagiso Rabada

India vs South Africa: Predicted XIs

India: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (captain, wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

India vs South Africa: Full squads

India’s T20I squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain)(wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

South Africa's T20I squad: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen and Marco Jansen.

Image: BCCI