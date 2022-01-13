IND Vs SA 3rd Test: Virat Kohli Sledges Marco Jansen From Behind The Wicket; WATCH

Team India bowlers put up exceptional performance with the ball on Wednesday to give advantage to the visitors after two days of entertaining India vs South Africa Test match cricket. After Team India's batting lineup managed to put up just 223 runs on board, Jasprit Bumrah bowled exceptionally well to bowl out South Africa for 210. Bumrah picked up 5 wickets while fellow pacers Shami and Umesh Yadav picked up 2 wickets apiece. The Day 2 action also witnessed Team India skipper Virat Kohli trying to get the skin of South Africa pacer Marco Jansen while he batted during the South Africa 1st innings.

IND vs SA 3rd Test: Virat Kohli's verbal pressure on Marco Jansen

After Mohammed Shami had dismissed Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne it was the turn of Marco Jansen to face the heat. During an over bowled by Mohammed Shami, Jansen attempted a shot through the covers only for the delivery to be stopped by the fielder. Reacting to the shot, Indian captain Virat Kohli can be heard making a funny comment, "Oh yes what a shot, no run". Marco Jansen's innings was short-lived as he watched the stumps doing cartwheel following the delivery by Jasprit Bumrah.

Recap of India vs South Africa Day 2

Following the completion of Day 2 in the IND vs SA 3rd Test, Virat Kohli co-managed to get 13 runs lead having bowled out South Africa for 210. Jasprit Bumrah got his seventh five-wicket haul and was equally supported by Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav

Team India reached 57 for 2 at stumps after losing openers Mayank Agarwal (7) and KL Rahul (10). Skipper Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 14 while Cheteshwar Pujara remained unbeaten on 9 runs. After removing skipper Dean Elgar and Aiden Makram, Bumrah got rid of Keegan Petersen (72 off 166 balls) when he edged the delivery to Cheteshwar Pujara at the second slip.

Post lunch Mohammad Shami got into the act picking up two wickets in three balls picking wickets of Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne. Rassie van der Dussen (21) was dismissed by Umesh Yadav after he edged his delivery to Virat Kohli at the second slip. At the stroke of tea, Bumrah settled his scores with Marco Jansen sending his off-stump for a walk. Post Tea SHardul Thakur dismissed Kagiso Rabada while Bumrah picked up the wicket of Lungi Ngidi.