Image: bcci.tv
The Indian cricket team is up against South Africa on Friday at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot in a bid to level the ongoing five-match T20I series 2-2. The Proteas squad, led by Temba Bavuma, currently leads the series 2-1 as they won back-to-back matches to kickstart the series, before losing the 3rd T20I. The hosts, meanwhile, head into the 4th game on the back of a 48-run victory in the last match, after setting a target of 180 runs in the first innings and restricting the visitor at 131.10 in 19.1 overs.
South Africa, on the other hand, won the 1st T20I by seven wickets after chasing down the target of 212 runs, where David Miller and Rassie van de Dussen played unbeaten knocks. In the 2nd T20I, South Africa chassed down 149 runs in 18.2 overs. Meanwhile, in the third T20I, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan’s half-century took India to a strong first-innings total, before Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal contributed with 4/25 and 3/20 to contribute toward India’s win.
Keeper – Heinrich Klaasen
Batsmen – Ishan Kishan (C), Shreyas Iyer, David Miller, Ruturaj Gaikwad
All-rounders – Dwaine Pretorius (VC), Hardik Pandya
Bowlers – Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kagiso Rabada, Bhuvneshwar Kumar
India: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal
South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma ©, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
Ishan Kishan- 164 runs in 3 games so far, with two fifties.
Shreyas Iyer- 90 runs in 3 games so far
Rassie van der Dussen- 77 runs in 3 games so far
Harshal Patel- 6 wickets in 3 games in the series so far
Bhuvneshwar Kumar- 6 wickets in 3 games in the series so far
Anrich Nortje- 3 wickets in 3 games in the series so far
Dwaine Pretorius- 4 wickets and 53 runs in 3 games in the series so far
The pitch at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot is known for being a batting-friendly wicket. While batters are likely to get benefited in both innings, pacers might also be useful early on in the innings. At the same time, spinners are expected to be useful in the middle overs. The temperature at Rajkot is expected to be around 34 degree celsius on Friday. There will be 57% humidity, 21 kmph wind speed, with 20% chances of precipitation.