The Indian cricket team is up against South Africa on Friday at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot in a bid to level the ongoing five-match T20I series 2-2. The Proteas squad, led by Temba Bavuma, currently leads the series 2-1 as they won back-to-back matches to kickstart the series, before losing the 3rd T20I. The hosts, meanwhile, head into the 4th game on the back of a 48-run victory in the last match, after setting a target of 180 runs in the first innings and restricting the visitor at 131.10 in 19.1 overs.

South Africa, on the other hand, won the 1st T20I by seven wickets after chasing down the target of 212 runs, where David Miller and Rassie van de Dussen played unbeaten knocks. In the 2nd T20I, South Africa chassed down 149 runs in 18.2 overs. Meanwhile, in the third T20I, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan’s half-century took India to a strong first-innings total, before Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal contributed with 4/25 and 3/20 to contribute toward India’s win.

India vs South Africa, 4th T20I: Dream11 Predictions

Keeper – Heinrich Klaasen

Batsmen – Ishan Kishan (C), Shreyas Iyer, David Miller, Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-rounders – Dwaine Pretorius (VC), Hardik Pandya

Bowlers – Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kagiso Rabada, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India vs South Africa, 4th T20I: Playing XI news

India: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma ©, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

IND vs SA, 4th T20I: Fantasy Tips

Ishan Kishan- 164 runs in 3 games so far, with two fifties.

Shreyas Iyer- 90 runs in 3 games so far

Rassie van der Dussen- 77 runs in 3 games so far

Harshal Patel- 6 wickets in 3 games in the series so far

Bhuvneshwar Kumar- 6 wickets in 3 games in the series so far

Anrich Nortje- 3 wickets in 3 games in the series so far

Dwaine Pretorius- 4 wickets and 53 runs in 3 games in the series so far

IND vs SA, 4th T20I: Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

The pitch at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot is known for being a batting-friendly wicket. While batters are likely to get benefited in both innings, pacers might also be useful early on in the innings. At the same time, spinners are expected to be useful in the middle overs. The temperature at Rajkot is expected to be around 34 degree celsius on Friday. There will be 57% humidity, 21 kmph wind speed, with 20% chances of precipitation.

(Image: bcci.tv)