IND Vs SA 5th T20I: Dream11 Team, Fantasy Tips, Playing XI News, Pitch Report & More

The fifth and final T20I between India and South Africa is scheduled to be held on Sunday at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The match is slated to be held at 7:30 p.m. IST. Since the series is tied at 2-2, both India and South Africa will be eager to register a win in tonight's game in order to lift the trophy. The Proteas have never won a T20I series in India and hence they will be pumped to put on their best performance.

India vs South Africa 5th T20I: Pitch report

Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is known for its batting-friendly pitches. The surface id expected to help the batters in both the innings. Fast bowlers are anticipated to get some assist early on but spinners will definitely find it difficult to contain runs.

India vs South Africa 5th T20I: Fantasy tips

Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Hardik Pandya, and Dinesh Karthik are among the Indian batters who are expected to perform well in tonight's match given their performances in the series so far.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, and Yuzvendra Chahal are the Indian bowlers to keep an eye on in tonight's fifth and final T20I.

David Miller, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, and Rassie van der Dussen are the South African batters who can be assets to any fantasy team considering their current form in the series.

India vs South Africa 5th T20I: Dream11 Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Karthik, Quinton de Kock, Rishabh Pant

Batters: David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Ishan Kishan (c)

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius, Hardik Pandya (vc)

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada

India vs South Africa 5th T20I: Dream11 Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Karthik (vc), Quinton de Kock, Rishabh Pant

Batters: David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c)

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kagiso Rabada

India vs South Africa 5th T20I: Predicted XIs

India: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj (captain), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.

India vs South Africa 5th T20I: Full squads

India’s T20I squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain) (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

South Africa's T20I squad: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen and Marco Jansen.

Image: BCCI