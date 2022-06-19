IND Vs SA 5th T20I: What Happens If Rain Washes Out Series Decider At Chinnaswamy Stadium?

India and South Africa are all set to play the fifth game of the ongoing five-match T20I series on Sunday. The match is slated to be held at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. IST. The five-match contest is currently levelled at 2-2 courtesy of Team India's amazing comeback in the third and fourth T20Is. India has suffered humiliating defeats in the first two matches.

India vs South Africa 5th T20I: Weather report

Showers and thunderstorms are expected in Bengaluru on Sunday, according to AccuWeather, with rain predicted during the planned start time of the fifth T20I. There is 99 per cent cloud cover in the city at the time of writing this copy.

India vs South Africa 5th T20I: What will happen if the match is affected by rain?

If the fifth and final T20I between India and South Africa is affected by rain, the match will be abandoned and the trophy will be shared by both teams. It will allow South Africa to win their maiden T20I series in India without even playing the decider on Sunday. The Proteas have not won a single T20I series in India since the inception of the format in 2006.

India vs South Africa 5th T20I: Predicted XIs

India: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj (captain), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.

India vs South Africa: Full squads

India’s T20I squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (Captain, wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

South Africa's T20I squad: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen and Marco Jansen.

Image: Twitter/BCCI/Representative