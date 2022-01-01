Former Indian cricketer turned commentator Aakash Chopra was delighted with BCCI's decision to include Shikhar Dhawan in Team India's squad for upcoming India vs South Africa ODIs. In the absence of senior opener and skipper Rohit Sharma, the selectors have turned to the veteran opener and have given him another lifeline by including him in the 18-member squad for the series.

Speaking about Shikhar Dhawan's inclusion, Aakash Chopra said that he was all for it and added that in the past as well, he should've been KL Rahul's opening partner "I was repeatedly saying that Shikhar Dhawan should be there. I am so glad that he is there. If Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan were there, then there would surely have been a fight on who would play where. Now that he is in the team, in my opinion, he should be the starter. You will see Shikhar Dhawan opening alongside KL Rahul, that's what I feel. Virat Kohli plays at three. This is ODI cricket and not Tests, let's remind ourselves."

India vs South Africa ODIs: Aakash Chopra says Ruturaj Gaikwad has been absolutely sensational

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been in scintillating form in recent times, however, Aakash Chopra isn't certain if the Maharastra batter will get an opportunity in the ongoing IND vs SA tour provided that Shikhar Dhawan is likely to open the batting with KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav occupying the middle order.

"Ruturaj Gaikwad - that's another big story, the sort of performances he has dished out in the IPL and then in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he is not taking the name of stopping. He has been absolutely sensational. His name being there is a thumbs up. It was expected that his name will come but whether he will get a chance to play or not, I have no clue. It is slightly difficult, let's be honest because KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Iyer, SKY, Pant - there is no place for Ishan Kishan as well. Venkatesh Iyer is also already there down the order."

Image: Facebook/ Aakash Chopra/ PTI