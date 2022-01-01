Last Updated:

IND vs SA IND Vs SA: Aakash Chopra Comments On Dhawan's Inclusion For ODIs; 'he Should Be Starter'

Speaking about Shikhar Dhawan's inclusion Aakash Chopra expressed his delight with BCCI's decision and backed the left-hander to open the innings

Written By
Azhar Mohamed
IND vs SA

Image: Facebook/ Aakash Chopra/ PTI


Former Indian cricketer turned commentator Aakash Chopra was delighted with BCCI's decision to include Shikhar Dhawan in Team India's squad for upcoming India vs South Africa ODIs. In the absence of senior opener and skipper Rohit Sharma, the selectors have turned to the veteran opener and have given him another lifeline by including him in the 18-member squad for the series.

Speaking about Shikhar Dhawan's inclusion, Aakash Chopra said that he was all for it and added that in the past as well, he should've been KL Rahul's opening partner "I was repeatedly saying that Shikhar Dhawan should be there. I am so glad that he is there. If Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan were there, then there would surely have been a fight on who would play where. Now that he is in the team, in my opinion, he should be the starter. You will see Shikhar Dhawan opening alongside KL Rahul, that's what I feel. Virat Kohli plays at three. This is ODI cricket and not Tests, let's remind ourselves."

India vs South Africa ODIs: Aakash Chopra says Ruturaj Gaikwad has been absolutely sensational

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been in scintillating form in recent times, however, Aakash Chopra isn't certain if the Maharastra batter will get an opportunity in the ongoing IND vs SA tour provided that Shikhar Dhawan is likely to open the batting with KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav occupying the middle order.

"Ruturaj Gaikwad - that's another big story, the sort of performances he has dished out in the IPL and then in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he is not taking the name of stopping. He has been absolutely sensational. His name being there is a thumbs up. It was expected that his name will come but whether he will get a chance to play or not, I have no clue. It is slightly difficult, let's be honest because KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Iyer, SKY, Pant - there is no place for Ishan Kishan as well. Venkatesh Iyer is also already there down the order."

READ | IND vs SA: Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid celebrate New Year with team in South Africa; See pic

Image: Facebook/ Aakash Chopra/ PTI

READ | Rahul Dravid shows 'never-seen-before' side, jubilant fans say 'cricket breaks boundaries'
READ | Chetan Sharma talks about Virat Kohli's sacking as ODI captain, backs selectors' decision
READ | Chetan Sharma spills the beans on whether BCCI is worried about Rohit Sharma's fitness
Tags: IND vs SA, Aakash Chopra, Shikhar Dhawan
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com