IND Vs SA: Ajinkya Rahane Is In 'really Good Space', Says Rahul Dravid

Indian men’s cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid has revealed that Ajinkya Rahane is in a positive headspace ahead of India’s Boxing Day test match against South Africa at Centurion. Rahane was stripped off from the position of vice-captain ahead of the IND vs SA series with Rohit Sharma replacing him as the deputy of Virat Kohli in Tests. However, owing to an injury to Rohit, Karnataka opener KL Rahul will handle the role of vice-captain in the ongoing series.

Rahane, who led India to a historic series win down under in Australia has been in the worst form of his life with the bat recently. In 2021, Rahane has managed to score just 411 runs in 12 Tests at a below-par average of 19.57 including two half-centuries. His last century came in December 2020 in the memorable Melbourne Test victory against Australia but has struggled since.

The former vice-captain was once a mainstay in the Indian test side but is now under the scanner to find a place in the playing XI for the first test. However, head coach Rahul Dravid feels that Rahane has trained well in the practice sessions and is in a positive space.

"Conversations with Ajinkya Rahane have been very positive. I think he has trained really well this week, practised really well. It's been no different to actually have any conversations with most of the players. And yeah, he seems to be in a really good space," said Rahul Dravid in the press conference ahead of the Boxing Day Test.

IND vs SA: Great opportunity for Ajinkya Rahane to prove himself in the toughest conditions

Rahul Dravid further added that the South African tour is a perfect opportunity for Rahane to prove his worth and test himself as a batter in the toughest conditions away from home. He also feels that a player’s career can be defined by his performances in away matches against good oppositions.

"I look at it as a great opportunity for anyone for that matter whether you are in form or out of form... It's always something you look forward to as a batsman, to be honest, playing in conditions away from home and having that opportunity to do well and test yourself against really good opposition in their home conditions. I think a lot of your career is defined by those kinds of performances," he added.

Image: PTI