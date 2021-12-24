IND Vs SA: Allan Donald Points Out Key Advantage For Kohli's Men Ahead Of Boxing Day Test

Allan Donald and Makhaya Ntini, both former Protea pacers, have identified two important criteria that could determine the outcome of the next Test series between India and South Africa. Donald feels that South Africa's batting will be the biggest issue during the upcoming series against India. South Africa's batting line-up is youthful, according to Donald, and the Indian attack will put them to the test. Ntini, on the other hand, believes that South African players are very familiar with the conditions and will have home advantage over India.

"Both teams line up really well, both have strong bowling line-ups and that will mean the batting on both sides will be tested. Our batting has lost some key players in the last couple of seasons. There’s no hiding from the fact that it’s a young line-up and they will be tested by the Indian attack. For me, that is where the series will be decided. In the last few seasons, we haven’t scored enough runs and that will be the challenge. If we can put the runs on the board, we undoubtedly have the bowlers who can take 20 wickets. There is a really good balance to our attack, and it will be interesting to watch," Donald was quoted as saying by cricket.co.za.

"India have a very good bowling attack this time around, but the Proteas know the South African conditions better. This for me will be key. We have to back ourselves because we have that home advantage. Our players know the wickets very well and that will give us the edge," Ntini said while speaking to Cricket South Africa (CSA).

Donald also lavished praise on Indian skipper Virat Kohli for living to his promise of making India a formidable side in Tests. Donald said India have a very good team this time around, adding "I'm looking forward to the series". Ntini, however, highlighted that India have never won a Test series in South Africa and that Proteas still have a stranglehold over the Asian giants.

India's tour of South Africa

The three-match Test series between India and South Africa is slated to begin on December 26. The first match will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, followed by the second Test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. The third and final Test match of the series is scheduled to be played at Cape Town's Newlands Cricket Ground.

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, LungiNgidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Peterson, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier.

Image: bcci.tv