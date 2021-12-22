IND Vs SA: Ashwin Could Break Kapil Dev's Long-standing Record; Shami Eyes Elite Club

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be in the spotlight once again during the forthcoming series against South Africa, as he attempts to surpass former India captain Kapil Dev as the country's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests. Ashwin, who recently overtook Harbhajan Singh to become India's third-highest wicket-taker in Tests, needs only 8 wickets in the upcoming series against the Proteas to surpass Kapil Dev in the record's tally.

Ashwin has 427 wickets in Tests at an average of 24.12. Kapil Dev, on the other hand, has 434 wickets in Tests with the best bowling figure of 9 wickets for 83 runs. Kapil has played 131 Tests for India between 1978 and 1994 during which period he has also taken a staggering 23 five-wicket-hauls.

In addition, Ashwin is on the cusp of surpassing the record of famous New Zealand bowler Sir Richard Hadlee's 431 Test wickets. The 35-year-old is seven wickets behind ex-Sri Lanka spinner Rangana Herath in the tally. In the upcoming series, Ashwin may also catch former South African paceman, Dale Steyn, as he only needs 12 wickets to surpass the ex-Protea player in the highest Test wicket-takers list.

Mohammed Shami is on verge of entering the elite list

Meanwhile, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami is on the verge of becoming the latest bowler to enter the elite list of 200 wickets in Tests. Shami, who has picked 195 wickets in 54 Test matches, needs only five wickets to enter the elite club in the longest format. Shami will become the 11th Indian bowler to complete 200 wickets in Tests in the upcoming series if he takes five or more wickets to his name. Anil Kumble, who is also the highest wicket-taker for India in Tests, alongside Ishant Sharma, Zaheer Khan, Bishan Bedi, and Ravindra Jadeja are amongst the other Indian bowlers on the list.

India are slated to play a three-match Test series against South Africa followed by as many ODI games. The Test series is scheduled to start on December 26 at SuperSport Park in Centurion. The next two Test matches are slated to be held at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg and the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, respectively.

Image: IndianCricketTeam/Insta