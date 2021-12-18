India Vs South Africa: KL Rahul Replaces Injured Rohit Sharma As Vice-captain Of Test Team

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the unceremonious sacking of Virat Kohli as the ODI skipper, BCCI on Saturday announced the Test squad for Team India ahead of the upcoming South Africa series.

Though Virat Kohli will continue to captain the side, KL Rahul has been named his deputy after Rohit Sharma suffered a hamstring injury.

India vs South Africa: BCCI announces Test team

Honourary BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced the Indian cricket team for the upcoming South Africa series via a statement that is mentioned below:

"The All-India Senior selection committee has named KL Rahul as vice-captain for the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa. KL Rahul replaces Rohit Sharma as vice-captain, who was ruled out of the Test series owing to a hamstring injury." BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said.

India’s Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj

Kohli and BCCI president Ganguly gave contradictory statements

During Virat Kohli's explosive press conference on Wednesday, he refuted BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's earlier claims that the Indian board had requested him not to step down from the T20I cricket captaincy. He explained that everyone received his decision well.

"I was never told that I should not leave T20I cricket captaincy. I told the BCCI before giving up the T20I captaincy. I told them my point of view. The BCCI received it very well. There was no offence. It was received well, saying it's a progressive step. I told them I will continue as ODI captain and Test captain. I told them at that point clearly that if the office bearers or the selectors don't want me to handle either of the responsibility, I am fine with it. I said this clearly when I approached the BCCI to discuss my T20I captaincy," revealed the sacked skipper.

Meanwhile, Sourav Ganguly had told ANI earlier, "It's a call that the BCCI and the selectors took together. Actually, the BCCI had requested Virat to not step down as the T20I skipper, but obviously, he did not agree. And the selectors then did not feel it right to have two different captains for two white-ball formats." As a result, Kohli will now lead the Test side moving forward, while Rohit Sharma will lead the team in both forms of white-ball cricket.

