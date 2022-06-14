Indian bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar is on the verge of breaking a huge T20I record during the third match against South Africa on Tuesday. Bhuvneshwar is one wicket away from overtaking West Indies' Samuel Badree and New Zealand's Tim Southee as the highest wicket-taker in powerplays in the shortest format of the game. The 32-year-old has 33 wickets in the powerplays in 59 games at an economy rate of 5.66. Badree and Southee have 33 wickets in powerplays in 50 and 68 matches, respectively.

Bhuvneshwar picked four wickets on Sunday during the second T20I in Cuttack. Three of those four wickets for the right-arm pacer came in the powerplay. Bhuvneshwar is currently the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing five-match series against South Africa, having picked 5 wickets in two matches. His bowling average of 11.20 is also the best amongst the top wicket-takers in the series, including the likes of Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj, and Wayne Parnell.

South Africa is currently leading the T20I series 2-0, courtesy of victories in the first two games. India was defeated by 7 wickets in the first T20I in New Delhi, followed by a 4-wicket loss in the second T20I in Cuttack on Sunday. India will look to bounce back in the third T20I in Vizag to remain alive in the five-match contest. The third T20I will take place at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. IST.

India vs South Africa: Predicted XIs

India: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (captain, wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

India vs South Africa: Full squads

India’s T20I squad: Rishabh Pant (Captain)(wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

South Africa's T20I squad: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen and Marco Jansen.

Image: BCCI