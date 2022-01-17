IND Vs SA: Captain KL Rahul And Co. Get Into The Groove Ahead Of ODI Opener; See Pics

After a 2-1 loss in India's three-match Test series against South Africa, Team India now prepares for a three-match One Day International (ODI) series against the Proteas. KL Rahul will be taking over as captain in the absence of Rohit Sharma who is unable to take part owing to an injury. BCCI's official Twitter account uploaded images of the team beginning their preparations at Boland Park.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be the vice-captain as KL Rahul leads India for the first in an ODI series. Rohit Sharma was named captain after the BCCI decided to remove Virat Kohli as ODI captain earlier in November. "Rohit is not fit, he is in rehab. We never wanted to take chance with him," BCCI chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma said. "We are looking to groom KL Rahul. He has proved his leadership qualities. KL is the best one who can handle the side."

IND vs SA ODI Series: Team India squad news

BCCI has announced, Indian allrounder Jayant Yadav and Navdeep Saini have been added to Team India’s ODI squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa. In an official statement on their website, the cricket governing body informed that all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the upcoming 50-over series, and has been replaced by Jayant Yadav. At the same time, The All-India Senior Selection Committee also added Navdeep Saini to the squad after Mohammad Siraj picked up an injury in the recently concluded Test series.

Sundar was supposed to travel to Cape Town with the ODI team members on Wednesday, however, he tested positive for COVID-19 during the camp at Bengaluru and will be replaced by Jayant Yadav. The board also mentioned in the statement, Saini has been added to the squad as a back-up for Mohammed Siraj, who is recovering from a hamstring injury. Siraj suffered the injury while playing in the second Test between India and South Africa at Johannesburg. Meanwhile, both Jayant and Navdeep are currently in South Africa with the Test squad

IND vs SA ODI Series: Team India squad

India's squad - KL Rahul (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini.

