IND Vs SA: Chief Indian Selector Expects Ruturaj Gaikwad To Come Good; 'he Will Shine'

Team India chief selector Chetan Sharma has heaped praise for Chennai Super Kings opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad when asked during the virtual press meet while announcing the squad for India's tour of South Africa.

"Look, absolutely (he has) got the opportunity at the right time. He was in the T20 team and also now he is in the ODI team, wherever his place can be made, selectors are thinking he will go and do wonders for the country," he said. When further asked if Ruturaj Gaikwad will get to play, Chetan Sharma said that the selectors have picked him to the tour, and now it is up to the team (coach and captain) to see if he gets to play "We have selected him (Ruturaj Gaikwad). Now it is up to the (team) management to see when he can play in the XI, when he is required and how to go about the combination, such things we will coordinate."

He added that Ruturaj Gaikwad's inclusion in the team India squad will be on the back of his recent good performances in the domestic circuit and that he has been rewarded for that "But, at present, he was in the T20 side also against New Zealand and he is in ODI now. He is doing well and he is rewarded for that,"

India's squad for ODI series against South Africa

The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) earlier on Friday announced India's squad for three-match ODI series against South Africa. The All-India Senior Selection Committee led by Chetan Sharma named KL Rahul as Captain for the ODI series in the absence of Rohit Sharma who was ruled out owing to an injury. The Indian team also appointed pacer Jasprit Bumrah as the vice-captain for the tour.

Team India squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj

The ODI series is scheduled to begin on January 19 after the conclusion of the three-match Test series which India lead 1-0.

Image: BCCI/ Twitter/ Chennai IPL