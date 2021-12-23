IND Vs SA: Cheteshwar Pujara Certain India Has 'capacity' To Win Series In 'any Condition'

Team India's final preparations are underway before they face South Africa in the 1st Test which will be played at Centurion starting from December 26. The upcoming series will be a chance for Virat Kohli's team to make history as look to seal their maiden Test series win in the Rainbow nation. Ahead of the 1st India vs South Africa Test, Cheteshwar Pujara has shown confidence over Team India's performance stating that the side has the self-belief to win matches in any condition.

IND vs SA: Chesteshwar Pujara on Team India's chances of winning Test series in South Africa

The BCCI social media handle uploaded a video in which Chesteshwar Pujara in an interview made remarks about Team India's preparations. He said, "We know what is expected of our team; and when it comes to preparation, all of us are ready and we know what is expected. I think having done well in England and Australia will make a big, big difference in this squad's confidence and self-belief that we can win overseas, we can win in any condition. We have the capacity to win a series in South Africa,"

Speaking about the team's preparations to face the conditions, Pujara said, "There’s lateral movement and facing the fast bowlers is always a big challenge when we go out of India. But this team has learned that and I feel that this is a much more balanced batting lineup also. So, I feel that we’ll be able to tackle that. With our preparation, we feel that we’ll be able to put up a good show.

Coming to Chesteshwar Pujara's form the Test specialist has been struggling for runs and is yet to score a century since 2019. The upcoming tour of South Africa will be a perfect opportunity for him to get the confidence back and end his dry spell with the bat.

India vs South Africa Schedule

Tests

1st Test: 26-30 December, Centurion

2nd test: 3-7 January, Johannesburg

3rd Test: 11-15 January, Cape Town

ODIs

1st ODI: 19 January, Paarl

2nd ODI: 21 January, Paarl

3rd ODI: 23 January, Cape Town

Image: BCCI/ Twitter