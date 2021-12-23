IND Vs SA: Cheteshwar Pujara Reveals Best Cricket Bio-bubble He Has Been Part Of

Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara disclosed the best bio-bubble he's been a part of in the last two years when the precautionary measure was imposed on the sporting world owing to the onset of the COVID-19 disease. Pujara, while talking to bcci.tv, described his current stay at a South African resort as the best bio-bubble environment since they have enough space to roam about freely and keep in regular contact with nature, which helps them relax mentally.

"This is the best bio-bubble that I have been part of, where you can just move around, you can get fresh air. There's a lot of space to move around so that helps when it comes to your mental preparation. You're much more relaxed and you're in an environment where you're close to nature," Pujara said in an interview with the BCCI.

The Indian players and their families are presently residing at Centurion's posh Irene Country Lodge. Cricket South Africa (CSA) reserved the property for the visiting Indian team in order to provide a safe bio-bubble during the upcoming Test series against the Proteas. Earlier, some members of the Indian Test team took to social media to share shots from the scenic resort where they will be staying for the first two Tests, which will be contested in Centurion and Johannesburg, respectively.

The Indian team will then shift its base to Cape Town, where the third and final Test of the series is slated to take place. India have not won a single Test series in South Africa and the current squad under the leadership of skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Rahul Dravid will look to amend that when they face the home side beginning December 26.

India vs South Africa: Full squads

India’s Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa's Test squad: Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier.

Image: AP