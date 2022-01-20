The three-match One-Day International series between India and South Africa began yesterday at Boland Park, where the Proteas registered a comprehensive victory over the visitors. One of the television commentators made a mistake while commentating in the first ODI in Paarl, referring to Virat Kohli as the "Indian captain".

The incident occurred after Kohli was dismissed by Tabraiz Shamsi in the 29th over. As soon as Kohli was removed, one of the commentators screamed on live TV, "The Indian captain gone". However, the individual immediately corrected himself and said, "I'm sorry, ex-captain".

Netizens were quick to point out the error on social media, emphasising how the cricketing world is still not ready to see Kohli not leading the Indian team in any format. "After Virat's dismissal, the South African commentator instinctively called him the INDIAN CAPTAIN instead of KLR. That's how habitual we are to see Kohli as the skipper," one individual wrote on Twitter while reacting to the gaffe made by the commentator on live TV. "Kohli not being the Captain will take time for commentators also to get used to," another user said.

Meanwhile, Kohli made a magnificent half-century but failed to convert it into a big three-digit score. Kohli scored 51 off 63 balls to bring up his 63rd ODI half-century for India. The former Indian skipper also forged a crucial partnership with Shikhar Dhawan to steady India's ship after the early dismissal of KL Rahul. Kohli was dismissed after he tried to hit a sweep shot off Shamsi's bowling but did not connect well with the ball.

India vs South Africa, 1st ODI

In the first ODI, India lost by 31 runs after failing to chase down a target of 297 runs set by Temba Bavuma's team. The Proteas scored 296 runs in the first innings, with two centuries from Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen, respectively. While Bavuma was bowled for 110 runs by Jasprit Bumrah, Van der Dussen remained unbeaten on 129 runs off 96 balls. Bumrah took two wickets for India, while Ravichandran Ashwin took one.

In reply, India were restricted for 265/8 in 50 overs. Apart from Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan (79), and Shardul Thakur (50), no other Indian batter was able to get going in the match. Van der Dussen was adjudged the player of the match for his superb innings with the bat. The second ODI match is slated to take place at the same venue on January 21.

