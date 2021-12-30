Last Updated:

IND Vs SA: Cricket World Erupts As India Scripts First Win At Centurion Over South Africa

Team India registered a decisive 113 run victory against South Africa in the first Test match at SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion on Thursday.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Image: BCCI.TV


Team India registered a decisive 113 run victory against South Africa in the first Test match at SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion on Thursday. This was India's first victory at this ground and the fourth overseas venue where they recorded a win in this calendar year.

Previously, the Virat Kohli-led side registered victories against Australia in Gabba and against England at the Oval and Lord's. Following the side's emphatic success, the cricket world erupted and praised India for a monumental win. 

Following the victory, skipper Virat Kohli shared images from the match and lauded the team for their performance. "Brilliant way to start the tour," Kohli captioned the post.

India vs South Africa 1st Test: Cricketing world reacts

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri, who helped the side record wins at Brisbane, Oval and Lord's earlier this year, took to his official Twitter handle to praise the Virat Kohli-led side for recording a historic first victory at Centurion. Shastri was involved in the coaching set-up when India recorded their first win at Gabba (Brisbane) in January this year.

Similarly, former Indian batters VVS Laxman and Dinesh Karthik also praised the team for an incredible year, having delivered outstanding performances in 2021.

Meanwhile, legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar lauded India for a convincing victory, giving a special word of praise for the bowling unit, who dismissed all of South Africa's batters over the two innings. Mohammad Shami was the standout bowler as he picked up a fantastic five-wicket haul in the first innings and followed his exceptional performance by dismissing three more batters in the second. Consequently, of the eight wickets, the 31-year old also joined an elite list of Indian bowlers as he became only the 11th Indian to reach 200 Test wickets and the fifth fast bowler after Kapil Dev, Javagal Srinath, Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma.

While several former cricketers lauded Team India as a whole, former cricketer Vinod Kambli gave special praise to skipper Virat Kohli. The 49-year old stated that while there seem to be ongoing discussions about changing the captaincy, Kohli proved yet again that he has a brilliant leader. However, while Kambli did state that Kohli's batting is yet to improve, he insisted that he is certain the 33-year old will get to his old best in this series.

Meanwhile, some other reactions from cricketing fraternity can be seen below.

Image: BCCI.TV

