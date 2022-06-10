IND Vs SA: ENG Pacer Says Van Der Dussen Was 'plumb As They Come' In Contentious LBW Call

South African cricketers Rassie van der dussen and David Miller played unbeaten knocks against India and handed the Proteas a seven-wicket win in the first T20I of the ongoing five-match series. Playing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Van der Dussen scored 75* off 46 balls, while Miller hit 64* in 31 balls. Alongside the heroic knocks, another incident involving Van der Dussen became the talking point of the match.

During the second innings, while the Proteas were chasing 211 runs, Van der Dussen survived an lbw call, after it was referred to the third umpire by India. Facing Harshal Patel’s delivery, the 33-year-old cricketer failed to hit the ball, as it struck his pad. Even though the projected path and hawkeye displayed the ball to be in line with the stumps, Van der Dussen survived the dismissal due to the three-meter rule.

As the batter had danced down the track to attempt a shot, he was more than three metres away from the stumps. The point of contact with the stumps was more than three metres away, which acted in the batter’s favor, as he finished the knock with a total of five sixes and seven fours.

England pacer speaks about the dismissal

After South Africa’s win, England pacer Saqib Mahmood also spoke about the DRS decision involving Van der Dussen on social media. Mahmood took to his official Twitter handle and said that he is not sure about the 3-metre rule. “Not sure about that 3m rules, Van Der Dussen was as plumb as they come #INDvsSA,” he said.

IND vs SA, 1st T20I: Proteas beat Men in Blue

On being asked to bat first, India reached a total of 211/4, courtesy of a strong batting display. Opener Ishan Kishan scored 76 runs in 48 balls, while Ruturaj Gaikwad hit 23 runs off 15 balls. Shreyas Iyer hit 36 runs in 27 balls during his stay, whereas skipper Pant scored 29 runs in 16 balls. Hardik Pandya scored 31 runs off 12 balls and Dinesh Karthik scored one run off two balls.

Meanwhile in the second innings, India removed Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma in the second over, before the visitors made a comeback. While De Kock hit 22 runs off 18 balls, Dwaine Pretorius scored 29 runs off 13 balls during his stay. Van der Dussen and Miller played unbeaten knocks, as the Indian bowling lineup seemed ineffective.

(Image: bcci.tv)