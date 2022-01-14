IND Vs SA: Ex-Aussie Spinner Backs Kohli's Men In DRS Row; 'can't Believe Elgar Survived'

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has spoken out in support of Indian players in the wake of the DRS controversy in South Africa, stating he can't believe Dean Elgar escaped the LBW review. After the incident on Day 2 of the third Test match in Cape Town, Hogg took to social media to voice his feelings. When a bowler bowls the appropriate length, hits the batter under the knee roll, but the ball tracking shows it going over the stumps, Hogg believes it is unfair to the fielding team. In such cases, Hogg stated that side-on-view may be employed to avoid errors in judgement.

"Can't believe Elgar survived LBW review. Not right when you bowl the right length, hit batsman under the knee roll & ball is going over the stumps. Side on view needed to be looked out on such instances. Hard on the umpire. Again DRS is for the howlers, not this," Hogg wrote on Twitter.

Can't believe Elgar survived LBW review. Not right when you bowl the right length, hit batsman under the knee roll & ball is going over the stumps. Side on view needed to be looked out on such instances. Hard on umpire. Again DRS is for the howlers not this. #INDvSA — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) January 14, 2022

What happened in Cape Town?

The incident ensued after Elgar was given out LBW by the on-field umpire following an Ashwin delivery that hit him on the pads. Elgar went upstairs to challenge the decision and the ball-tracking technology showed the ball going over the stumps. The decision was overturned and Elgar received another go at the crease. This enraged Virat Kohli and his teammates, who then started hammering the host broadcaster through stump mic. "Focus on your team while they shine the ball. Not just the opposition. Trying to catch people all the time," Kohli was heard saying on the mic.

The incident garnered a lot of criticism from former cricketers and experts, who slammed Kohli and his colleagues for creating an unnecessary fuss over the ball-tracking technology. Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir is amongst those who blasted Kohli for his behaviour. Calling the act "very immature", Gambhir said Kohli will never be an idol to youngsters because of his actions. Former cricketers Sanjay Manjrekar and Shaun Pollock also slammed Kohli for his on-field actions.

South Africa will resume batting on Day 3 at a score of 101/2. The Proteas need 111 more runs to win the game and the series, while India require 8 wickets to do the same.

Image: PTI