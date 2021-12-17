IND Vs SA: Ex-India Batting Coach Names Player Who 'definitely' Has Place In Playing XI

Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar believes that Indian bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur, who is one of six seamers in India's 18-member Test squad for the India tour of South Africa is a certain pick in the XI.

Previewing upcoming India vs South Africa Test series on Star Sports, Sanjay Bangar opined that Shardul Thakur should be certain in the playing XI given that he can contribute with both the bat and the ball.

The former Indian battling coach Bangar said, "There is definitely a place for Shardul Thakur because, in all the major victories in the last season that have come for India, he has contributed and in overseas conditions, you require a batsman who can bowl a bit. He fits in that category because he can contribute with the bat and with the ball, he can contribute with a couple of wickets, as he displayed in the England series as well" he said.

Shardul Thakur has contributed to both departments striking wickets at important junctures while also scoring 190 runs in four Tests. The bowling all-rounder has scored three half-centuries which include a career-best 67 at the Gabba during India's tour to Australia and fifties in both innings of the fourth Test against England at the Oval.

India vs South Africa: 4 seamers, 1 spinner template in favour of Shardul Thakur

The former India batting coach also believes that Test skipper Virat Kohli's template of playing four seamers and a spinner in overseas conditions will work in Shardul's favour in the IND vs SA Test. "I would think the reasoning behind and the way the captain wants to have a say because ultimately it's the captain's team. Yes, Rahul Dravid can throw up some contrasting views because that is what a coach's job is, probably put up his case and then see what the captain thinks. But prior to the Oval Test match, you already saw what Virat Kohli's thought process suggests, and from a distance, it seems that he is resigned to the fact that he wants to play with four seamers and one spinner in overseas conditions," Sanjay Bangar concluded.

(Image: Twitter/ Royal Challengers Bangalore)