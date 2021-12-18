IND Vs SA: Ex-India Opener Slams Treatment Of 'Mr ICC' Shikhar Dhawan; 'He's Done Well'

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has backed Shikhar Dhawan for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa, claiming that the opening batsman has proved himself on several occasions and should not be discarded just yet. India's ODI squad for the South Africa series is yet to be named, but Chopra believes Dhawan should be selected when the names are announced despite not scoring many runs in the domestic Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Chopra said although players like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Venkatesh Iyer have made a strong case for themselves by performing well for their respective sides in Vijay Hazare Trophy, Dhawan should not be ignored just yet as he has a proven record at the international level. Chopra went on to add that Dhawan has done phenomenally well in ODI cricket and is also regarded as "Mr. ICC" due to his ability to perform at big stages.

"12, 8 (18), 14, 12, and 0 - that's his last five scores. He hasn't scored runs in a high-scoring Vijay Hazare Trophy. Should you select him? What should be done? I think he should be selected. He should be selected because Dhawan is India's proven customer. He has done phenomenally well in One-Day cricket. In white-ball cricket, he is the Mr. ICC. If we look at the 2023 World Cup; if he stays fit, then why not? But it's not yet time to drop Dhawan from the squad because India haven't played much ODI cricket in 2021," Chopra said in his YouTube video.

Despite what Chopra claims, Dhawan is unlikely to join the ODI team for the South Africa series, as Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have already established themselves as India's new opening tandem. Dhawan, who also bats as an opener, will travel as a backup for Rohit and Rahul if he is selected. Given that Dhawan's career is coming to an end in a few years, Indian selectors would be keen to offer young players a chance.

Shikhar Dhawan's stats

Shikhar Dhawan has played 145 ODI matches for India since his debut in 2010. The left-handed batter has scored 6,105 runs in the 50-over format at an average of 45.55. He has 17 centuries and 33 fifties to his name in the ODIs. The last time Dhawan played an ODI game for India was back in July when he led the Indian team in Sri Lanka in absence of big names like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who were preparing for a Test series against England at the time.

Image: PTI