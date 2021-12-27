IND Vs SA: Ex-India Player Opines On Kohli's Poor Shot Selection That Cost Him His Wicket

Former Indian cricketer Ajit Agarkar on Sunday explained the issue with Virat Kohli's batting after the Indian skipper was dismissed following a good start on Day One of the first Test match against South Africa in Centurion. Agarkar, while speaking on Star Sports, said Kohli's problem with the bat has been his inability to play the incoming deliveries. The former Mumbai batter further lauded South African pacer Lungi Ngidi for being consistent with the line against Kohli. Agarkar said Ngidi, who dismissed Kohli for 35 runs, looked a lot more dangerous in his second spell as he bowled everything into the batter rather than taking the ball away from him.

Kohli looked in terrific form on Sunday, as he added another 30-plus run to his tally. The former World No. 1 did not, however, convert his score into a century, which he has been chasing for the previous two years. Kohli hit 35 off 94 balls before nicking one off to a fielder at first slip. At the time of his dismissal, India were batting at 199/2.

India vs South Africa: Boxing Day Test

Meanwhile, it was KL Rahul, India's newly-appointed Test vice-captain, who shone with the bat as he smashed his seventh century in the longest format. KL Rahul destroyed the South African bowlers with his amazing stroke play as he reached the three-digit mark before the end of play on Day One. Rahul finished the opening day of the first Test match in Centurion at a score of 122 runs off 248 balls. Ajinkya Rahane, who was on the verge of getting dropped from the Test squad, scored a brilliant 40 off 81 balls alongside Rahul to help India reach 272/3 in 90 overs on Day One.

Earlier in the game, Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first against the home side. Indian openers Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul forged a crucial 117-run partnership before the former was controversially dismissed by Lungi Ngidi for 60 runs. Agarwal was given not-out by the on-field umpire following an LBW appeal by the Proteas. However, when the South Africans went upstairs to challenge the decision, replays showed the ball clipping the top of the leg stump. Cheteshwar Pujara was the next batter to be dismissed by Ngidi as he was sent back for a golden duck.

Image: ICC/Twitter