IND Vs SA: Ex-India Spinner Requests Commentators To Not Use 'Death Overs'; Here's Why

In first India vs South Africa ODI match on Wednesday, the hosts set a target of 297 for the Men in Blue as both captain Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen scored centuries. Jasprit Bumrah stood out for India as he picked two wickets in his quota of 10 overs giving away 48 runs while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur leaked runs. Soon after the South African innings, ex-India player and commentator Laxman Sivaramakrishnan sent out a request to all commentators via his Twitter handle.

The former Indian leg spinner requested all the commentators to not say "DEATH OVERS", a term used to describe the last 10 overs of an ODI match and overs 16-20 in a T20 game. He said that the commentators should either call it "slog overs or end overs." Justifying his reasons, Sivaramakrishnan said that "we are going through a tough time," referring to the Covid pandemic, adding that "Death is not a nice word."

"The last ten overs are definitely important overs but one doesn’t die if it doesn’t go the team’s way," he added. The tweet garnered the attention of several cricket fans as some agreed with his take on the topic while some did not.

Read Laxman Sivaramakrishnan's tweet here:

Request to all commentators, please don’t say “ DEATH OVERS”. Either call it slog overs or end overs. We are going through a tough time. Death is not a nice word. The last ten overs are definitely important overs but one doesn’t die if it doesn’t go the team’s way.#SAvIND — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) January 19, 2022

Meanwhile, in response to South Africa's total, team India had scored 102 for the loss of skipper KL Rahul in 19 overs at the time of publishing the article. KL Rahul fell early to part-time spinner Aiden Markram for 12 runs while Dhawan scored a half-century.

Earlier in the day, South Africa opted to bat on a slow surface at Boland Park. After being 68/3 in the 18th over, Bavuma and van der Dussen stitched a massive partnership as Indian bowlers failed to get a breakthrough in the middle overs. Van der Dussen was the aggressor in the partnership from the word go as Bavuma played the anchor.

The skipper got his hundred in the 45th over while his batting partner achieved the milestone in 48th over. It was the second ODI hundred for both the batters. The last over bowled by Thakur went for 17 runs, taking the hosts close to 300. Thakur was the most expensive bowler, bleeding 72 in his quota of 10 overs even as the sixth bowling option Venkatesh Iyer was not used.

Image: AP/Halden Krog

(With PTI inputs)