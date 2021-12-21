IND Vs SA: Extra Batter Or All-rounder? India's Selection Headache Ahead Of Test Series

With the Indian cricket team's 1st Test match against South Africa just around the corner, it seems like skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Rahul Dravid have some tough decisions to make regarding their playing XI. Essentially, it comes down to the contention of one spot amongst four players, three batsmen and one all-rounder. So do Kohli and Dravid go for an extra batsman or do they go for an all-rounder?

The first and foremost thing to do is to have a look at what could be the probable XI for the upcoming India vs South Africa first Test match.

Team India Probable XI: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer/Ajinya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur/Hanuma Vihari, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj.

As you can see, the players contesting for a place in the team are Iyer, Rahane, Thakur, and Vihari. The next thing to consider are the playing conditions and then the form of the players.

The current pitch conditions and weather predictions for the upcoming Test match at the SuperSport Park are said to favour pace bowlers and the ball is said to travel very fast in the outfield. India has travelled with a total of five fast bowlers - Shami, Bumrah, Siraj, Ishant Sharma, and Umesh Yadav. But there is not much contention there as Kohli usually opts for for Shami, Bumrah, and Siraj, as they are in better form, and were tried and tested in the recent India vs New Zealand Tests.

The two contested spots

When it comes to the middle order, India have struggled recently, especially in the recent New Zealand Tests. The bright spark amongst all that though was Iyer, who scored a superb century followed by a half-century in his debut match. Rahane has struggled for runs of late so it seems like Kohli and Dravid might have to go for new blood in the form of Iyer.

Then comes the second contested spot. The question now is - do India go for an extra batsman or do they go for an all-rounder? Vihari is an excellent batsman and there is no doubting that. But given the pitch conditions for the upcoming Test match, India might have to take an extra bowler along and Shardul could be perfect. He is a medium pacer and is good with the bat so he could answer both the calls, with the bat and with the ball.

Former chairman of sectors MSK Prasad had told PTI earlier that he thinks Shardul is the best choice if they go with five bowlers as he also gives Team India the option of a steady batsman.

"I think Shardul Thakur is the best choice if they go in with five bowlers as he also gives the option of a steady No.7 batter and we also have Ravichandran Ashwin. Four bowlers in this line-up are now confirmed if all fit — Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj. I don’t think, Ishant will be considered ahead of Siraj on current form," Prasad told PTI.

So that leaves us with the following probable lineup: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj.

Image: BCCI