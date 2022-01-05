IND Vs SA: Fans Demand Jasprit Bumrah To Bowl Off-spin After He Comically Mimics R Ashwin

Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah is known for mimicking the bowling actions of fellow cricketers, and he yet again displayed an example of his imitative skills during the India vs South Africa, second Test match of the three-match series, currently underway at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. On Day 2 of the Test, Bumrah was seen imitating the off-spin bowling action of Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. As Bumrah mimicked the unique bowling action of Ashwin, the off-spinner watched him from outside of the boundary ropes.

How did fans react to Bumrah's off-spin action?

Meanwhile, on witnessing the comical imitation of Ashwin’s action by Bumrah, cricket fans were enthralled and they took to Twitter to express their feelings. Fans said if Bumrah is said to bowl off-spin, South Africa probably will not realize that they are not facing Ashwin. At the same time, a fan hailed Bumrah for perfectly copying Ashwin’s action. Meanwhile, another fan wondered if Bumrah can bowl a carrom ball like Ashwin while delivering pace deliveries.

Bumrah is mimicking Ashwin's bowling action there. 😁 — KASHISH (@crickashish217) January 4, 2022

Pace me na daalne lage wo carrom ball 🔥🔥😹😹 — Shantanu Shrivastava (@DaKingInDaNorff) January 4, 2022

What else happened during Johannesburg Test?

Meanwhile, Bumrah returned with the figures of 1/49 after bowling 21 overs during the first batting innings of South Africa. The day was dominated by the stellar show by Shardul Thakur, who returned with the figures of 7/61 in the 17.5 overs, that he bowled. At the same time, Mohammed Shami chipped in with two wickets after bowling 21 overs and giving away 52 runs. As South Africa scored 229 runs in the second innings of the match, India went on to score 266 runs in their second innings and set a fourth-innings target of 240 runs.

South Africa chase 240 runs in fourth innings

Chasing 240 runs, South Africa found themselves at 99/2 after playing 30 overs in the fourth innings. While skipper Dean Elgar and Rassie van der Dussen continue to take the Proteas innings forward, Shardul Thakur accounted for the wicket of Aiden Markram, while Keegan Petersen fell prey to Ravichandran Ashwin’s delivery. With the match currently in the third session of Day 3, the Proteas have two full days to chase the target, while India would need quick dismissals to win the match.

(Image: Disney+Hotstar/BCCI)