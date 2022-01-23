Last Updated:

IND Vs SA: Fans Left To Ponder Over Venkatesh Iyer's Surprise Exclusion From 3rd ODI Squad

Iyer rose to fame after he helped his side Kolkata Knight Riders recover from a dismal first half in IPL 2021 to take them to the final of the tournament.

The third and final One-Day International between India and South Africa is currently underway in Cape Town. Indian skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to field first at the Newlands Cricket Ground. Meanwhile, when Rahul revealed the changes to the starting XI, fans on social media were left surprised with the exclusion of Venkatesh Iyer, who has been dropped after playing just two ODI games for India. Netizens slammed the Indian team management for not backing the youngster and "dropping him faster than he was selected".

Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Venkatesh Iyer were the four players excluded from the playing XI for the third ODI. The starting XI for the third ODI now includes Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Deepak Chahar, and Prasidh Krishna. Despite the fact that Rahul did not reveal the specific reason for Iyer's exclusion from the team, fans have taken to social media to speculate on why the Madhya Pradesh all-rounder was left out.

Iyer rose to fame after he helped his IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders recover from a dismal first half in the 2021 season to take them to the final of the tournament. Iyer was phenomenal with both the bat and the ball as he scored 370 runs at an average of 41.11 and also picked 3 wickets in 10 matches. His magnificent performance in the IPL earned him a spot in the national squad as he was soon selected for a T20I series against New Zealand. However, Iyer has failed to replicate the same form at the international level.

India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI

Coming back to the match, India inflicted some early wounds on South Africa's batting line-up by picking up two wickets inside the first powerplay. Opening batter Janneman Malan was dismissed in the third over by Deepak Chahar, who has come in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Skipper KL Rahul affected a brilliant run-out in the seventh over to send his South African counterpart Temba Bavuma back to the pavilion. India picked another wicket in the 13th over as Markram departed for 15 runs. At the time of writing this copy, South Africa are batting at 71-3 in 13 overs. 

India's Playing XI: KL Rahul (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna. 

