IND Vs SA: Fans Left To Ponder Over Venkatesh Iyer's Surprise Exclusion From 3rd ODI Squad

The third and final One-Day International between India and South Africa is currently underway in Cape Town. Indian skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to field first at the Newlands Cricket Ground. Meanwhile, when Rahul revealed the changes to the starting XI, fans on social media were left surprised with the exclusion of Venkatesh Iyer, who has been dropped after playing just two ODI games for India. Netizens slammed the Indian team management for not backing the youngster and "dropping him faster than he was selected".

I don't feel that dropping Venky Iyer was a good decision here today.

He is dropped faster than he was selected. Man, you have to back players to expect performance out of them. This was we can't build a team even till 2027 WC, totally disappointed with this decision.#INDvsSA — Mohit Bararia 🇮🇳🏏 (@mohitbararia17) January 23, 2022

Dropping Venky Iyer after 2 ODIs just shows the backing & chances team management are giving to a youngster



Leave even Venky .. just look at benched Ruturaj

Disappointment from this team management continues — Max (@chahanicharcha) January 23, 2022

You start the series saying "We want to test Venky Iyer as an all-rounder and see what he brings to the team"



You get the best chance to do that in a dead rubber and decide to bench him.



Unless he's injured, I don't see this as a prudent decision.#INDvSA | #INDvsSA | #SAvIND — Sridhar_FlashCric (@SridharBhamidi) January 23, 2022

Couldn't understand why Venky Iyer isn't playing today. He did okay in his last outing and also bowled reasonably well. Should have played this game to enhance his skills here.



SKY should have replaced Shreyas who's struggling to perform.



Bizarre tactics!#INDvsSA #SAvIND — That Bullish Guy🙋🏻‍♂️ (@i_Prathit) January 23, 2022

Also suprised as to why Venky Iyer wasn’t persisted with, with all the talk about having thr 6th bowling option, we are back to only 5 bowling options for the dead rubber — ansh gupta (@ansh11_gupta) January 23, 2022

Most comical thing in today's team is removing Venky Iyer , who got rated as next Indian AR... But hadn't got enough grooming chances & got removed from team 🤦‍♂️🥴 #SAvsIND #AskStar — Shibasis Nayak (@ShibasisNayak5) January 23, 2022

Finding it quite baffling why Venky Iyer has been dropped for the third ODI. Not only is he being denied a chance to grow, but we're also back to having just five bowling options. #INDvsSA — Srinjoy Sanyal (@srinjoysanyal07) January 23, 2022

Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Venkatesh Iyer were the four players excluded from the playing XI for the third ODI. The starting XI for the third ODI now includes Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Deepak Chahar, and Prasidh Krishna. Despite the fact that Rahul did not reveal the specific reason for Iyer's exclusion from the team, fans have taken to social media to speculate on why the Madhya Pradesh all-rounder was left out.

Iyer rose to fame after he helped his IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders recover from a dismal first half in the 2021 season to take them to the final of the tournament. Iyer was phenomenal with both the bat and the ball as he scored 370 runs at an average of 41.11 and also picked 3 wickets in 10 matches. His magnificent performance in the IPL earned him a spot in the national squad as he was soon selected for a T20I series against New Zealand. However, Iyer has failed to replicate the same form at the international level.

India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI

Coming back to the match, India inflicted some early wounds on South Africa's batting line-up by picking up two wickets inside the first powerplay. Opening batter Janneman Malan was dismissed in the third over by Deepak Chahar, who has come in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Skipper KL Rahul affected a brilliant run-out in the seventh over to send his South African counterpart Temba Bavuma back to the pavilion. India picked another wicket in the 13th over as Markram departed for 15 runs. At the time of writing this copy, South Africa are batting at 71-3 in 13 overs.

India's Playing XI: KL Rahul (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

